MAJOR ADMISSION By Mother of Deceased Guatemalan Boy

In an interview with Reuters, Catarina Alonzo said that her husband took her son with him to the border in the hopes that the child would afford them easier entry into the United States.

Instead, 8-year-old Felipe Gomez Alonzo became ill and died.

That proves the point that the more we allow this, the more the incompetent parents will send little children to the border.

They want to get into our country illegally and they will even put their children at risk to do it.

What about the children who come alone? No one cares when some are left to die in the desert. The hard-left Democrats only care if they can exploit the deaths politically.

It’s hard not to feel terrible for the boy’s mother.

“Lots of them have gone with children and managed to cross, even if they’re held for a month or two. But they always manage to get across easily,” Alonzo told Reuters through sobs.

Alonzo said that her husband, an agricultural worker, wanted to get to the U.S. to find better work to pay off his debts. He also hoped that he could enroll Felipe in a higher quality school.

These are NOT REASONS to invade our country. They are NOT refugees.

THIS IS SINFUL

The Democrats and silent Republicans know better and are traitors for allowing this to happen. The President tweeted today that he might close the southern border. He’s at a loss because Congress won’t act. Ryan sang his own praises and went home. Everyone else went home as well. All Chuck and Nancy can do is trash the President and lie about the situation.

Also, someone needs to arrest the leaders of the communist groups who are bringing these people here.

Democrats are weak on national security.

•Voted against every border security measure that ICE and CBP have requested.

•Voted against Kate’s Law.

•Voted to expand catch & release.

•Voted to keep sanctuary cities.

•Voting against the deportation of violent criminal aliens. — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) December 27, 2018

Tijuana Mayor Juan Manuel Gastelum, 64, spoke to Charlie Minn and the details of the interview were reported by Shelby Montgomery of ABC-7 KVIA.

Gastelum announced that the caravan is “hitting us hard. It’s costing us 550,000 pesos a day.” In American dollars, that is the equivalent of approximately $28,000.

Now think about that and how that translates with these anonymous people crashing our borders and what it must cost us.

