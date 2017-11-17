Mall Manager Says Roy Moore Wasn’t Banned from the Mall

Remember the mall worker who so convincingly said Roy Moore was banned for harassing young girls decades ago? Well the mall manager from 1981-1996 came out and said Moore was never banned so far as he knows. The time frame isn’t exact, but it would seem that something like that would be common knowledge for some time.

The media reported the mall worker’s interview as if it were fact over all the major networks, but it was hearsay.

Barnes Boyle, who was manager of the Gadsden Mall from 1981 to 1996, told WBRC News in Alabama to his knowledge Moore was not banned.

“To my knowledge, he was not banned from the mall,” Boyle told the news station.

“We did have written reports and things. But to my knowledge, he was not banned from the mall,” Boyle told WBRC in Birmingham, Ala.

Most of the accusations were in the 1970s but Moore was prominent and if he was banned in the ’70s, he would likely have still known.

The fact is the mall worker who said Moore was banned was repeating gossip – hearsay. This is a mall manager who said he wasn’t. His hearsay negates the other hearsay.

Then there is the possibly phony yearbook inscription. Gloria Allred won’t let a handwriting analyst look at it and there is reason to suspect it’s not legitimate.

Accuser Beverly Nelson, who said Moore sexually assaulted her, produced a yearbook with an inscription allegedly written by Moore. He says he doesn’t remember writing anything like that.

Moore also says the initials on the inscription, ‘D.A.’, were how his assistant signed his name in the ’90s when Nelson’s divorce case came before then-judge Moore. He never used the ‘D.A’ initials at that time because he was the assistant district attorney, he says.

He also said the ‘m’s in the signature and the message don’t match and the two dates are written by a different hand. The ‘Olde Hickory’, he said matches nothing.

The next two photos are a comparison that was put up by WBRC:

This is the entire yearbook notation: