Mark Zuckerberg Apologizes Again As FBs Popularity Sinks

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg apologizes – again – for the illicit data collection by Cambridge Analytica. He apologized last week and he did it again this week. This comes as polls show FB’s popularity sinking rapidly. Even so, people will still use FB as long as it does something they want.

FB TOOK A BIG HIT ACCORDING TO THE AXIOS POLL

Axios posted Facebook’s current favorability ratings based on their Survey Monkey poll and one can see why Zuckerberg is concerned and why he sold a lot of his shares in his own company.

Their favorability rating fell mostly among Democrats, 67% to 51%. Democrats think FB swung the election to Trump which is not the case. A few million in ads did not do that.

The publicity FB received over the last week was brutal, but only over Analytica. Censoring a large segment of the population OF conservatives barely rung a bell.

Other stats:

Facebook’s net favorability (favorable minus unfavorable) fell 28 points, compared with 13 for Amazon, 12 for Google, 10 for Apple and 7 for Twitter. Tesla, Uber and Lyft ticked up, bucking the trend.

(favorable minus unfavorable) fell 28 points, compared with 13 for Amazon, 12 for Google, 10 for Apple and 7 for Twitter. Tesla, Uber and Lyft ticked up, bucking the trend. Facebooks’ raw favorability rating was 48% last week, down from 61% in October.

was 48% last week, down from 61% in October. Google’s latest raw favorability was 78%, Amazon’s was 75%, Apple’s was 61% and Twitter’s was 31%.

was 78%, Amazon’s was 75%, Apple’s was 61% and Twitter’s was 31%. SurveyMonkey points out: “In October, Facebook had more positive than negative ratings by about 2-1; now it’s … 48% favorable, 43% unfavorable.”

THE APOLOGY IN EVERY MAJOR NEWSPAPER

Mark Zuckerberg has taken out full-page apology ads in every major newspaper in the UK and USA over the Cambridge Analytica snafu. Papers included were The New York Times, The Washington Post, Wall Street Journal and the U.K.’s The Observer, The Sunday Times and The Sunday Telegraph.

Analytica took Facebook user data in violation of Facebook’s rules and spent a few million on ads [which hardly altered the election]. Nowhere to be found was an apology for allowing Organizing for America [OFA] to do the same thing.

“We have a responsibility to protect your information,” the ad began, ringing similar to the Facebook founder’s initial apology on Thursday. “If we can’t, we don’t deserve it.”

Noting that “a quiz app built by a university researcher that leaked Facebook data of millions of people in 2014 … was a breach of trust,” Zuckerberg said, “I’m sorry we didn’t do more at the time,” and wrote that the company was “taking steps to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

The Trump campaign gave the Cambridge Analytica $6 million during the campaign but are not tied to them at this time.

The left is determined to destroy Analytica over this issue but the OFA did the same thing in 2012. They continue to be left untouched.

IJR reported that Carol Davidson, former director of integration and media analytics for Obama for America [OFA], said Facebook discovered their campaign was misusing Facebook to massively mine user data by “sucking out the whole social graph.” They allowed it because they agreed with OFA.

Facebook will go through every app and ban those that collect information. Facebook, on the other hand, will continue to collect your information and use it.

Zuckerberg thanked users for “believing in this community,” and said he promises “to do better for you.”

They don’t care that they are silencing conservative news sources and blogs but that’s who they are.

Meanwhile, check and see what Facebook has on you – it’s quite amazing. Go to ‘Settings’ and download a copy of your Facebook data. They will put it together and rather quickly send an email of their archives on all they have on you. They know everything about me including my last doctor’s appointment and where I get my hair done. I agreed to that along the way somehow. Check your account and see exactly what you have agreed to.