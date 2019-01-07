Mean Girl Cortez Offers a Nasty Apology, Her Scary Followers Threaten

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is not the cute, sweet thing she feigns to be, but rather a nasty, immature woman, nearly 30 years of age. Her followers are scary. Yesterday, she picked fights, and one was with Rep. Steve Scalise who was nearly killed by a Socialist like herself. The followers threatened to kill him.

When she interviewed on ’60 Minutes’ yesterday, the fashionable leftist charmed Anderson Cooper with her bizarre apology for threatening Donald Trump Jr. and her other outlandish ideas.

You can’t make this stuff up.

ANDERSON COOPER AND THE MEAN GIRL APOLOGY

Anderson Cooper was starry-eyed over the adorable but nasty leftist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who he interviewed for ’60 Minutes’. The show itself poses as a hard-hitting investigative news program but is light on investigating and heavy on spreading propaganda.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who calls herself ‘AOC’ on Twitter, is the darling of the hard-left. The girlish 29-year-old leads the cult of Socialist idiocy. Her self-confidence greatly outweighs her ability to think or express herself, but her grandiosity is wrapped in appealing phoniness.

THREATENING DON JR

Left-wing anchor Anderson Cooper asked her adorableness at one point about her Twitter threat to subpoena Donald Trump Jr., a private citizen.

“You got into a Twitter dispute with Donald Trump, Jr.,” Cooper began. “You suggested it wasn’t very bright of him to insult a member of a body that would soon have subpoena power. Some people have suggested that was… abuse of power on your part.”

“Well, if he felt genuinely threatened by me, I apologize,” an insincere Ocasio-Cortez said, big eyes flashing and girlish sarcastic smile turning to cutesy giggles.

In other words, threats are okay if they come from someone pretending to be a school girl.

She then went on to defend her threat by dishonestly characterizing it as “legal advice.“But…I think, frankly, it’s legal advice that any person would give him,” Ocasio-Cortez added throwing her head back in a fit of laughter.

LEGAL ADVICE???

She must have attended the Blasey-Ford school of charm.

If Cooper wasn’t spoken for and uninterested in women, I’d say he was smitten. He ignored her codswallop and said, joining in with her sarcasm, “most politicians don’t apologize for anything, you’re breaking all the rules.”

Watch:

“If he felt genuinely threatened by me, I apologize.” @AOC discusses her Twitter dispute with Donald Trump Jr. https://t.co/HUub7Y0xF6 pic.twitter.com/8ih11Wa0uI — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 7, 2019

This is her threatening tweet:

I have noticed that Junior here has a habit of posting nonsense about me whenever the Mueller investigation heats up. Please, keep it coming Jr – it’s definitely a “very, very large brain” idea to troll a member of a body that will have subpoena power in a month. Have fun! https://t.co/oQ6MsdJYCk — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 7, 2018

There was so much more on the link below. If you didn’t read our last article, you can listen to her spew hate, divisiveness, and far-left radical ideas — but don’t dare call her radical — on that link. She does it all with adorable smiles, giggles substituting for intelligent dialogue, and big eyes popping out at you set to steal your heart and your money away.

SHE SET UP REP. STEVE SCALISE WHO HAS BEEN SHOT AND ALMOST DIED

After picking a fight with Rep. Steve Scalise Sunday in a mocking, moronic tweet, her insane followers menaced the congressman who almost died after being shot by one of her kind.

“snipe his a–,” one Twitter user wrote, in support of Ocasio-Cortez.

“she’s got better aim than James Hodgkinson, that’s for sure,” another wrote referencing the man who tried to kill Scalise and a ball field filled Republicans.

“Kick his cane,” said still another.

She hasn’t commented, not even with one of her insincere apologies dripping in sarcasm. Cortez is a nasty little girl with a distinct inability to think critically and she is dangerous to the United States. Democrats are letting Socialists/Communists like her run under their banner. They will take down the Republic.

WATCH HER BLATHER HER MADURO-LIKE PLATITUDES ON THE LINK BELOW