Michelle Obama Announces She’s “America’s Forever First Lady”

Michelle Obama, with no modesty whatsoever, said she is America’s forever First Lady. She made her comments at a signing day event in Philadelphia on Wednesday.

“If I can be standing here as your forever first lady,” Obama said smiling, “then you can do anything you put your mind to.”

Obama made an appearance at Temple University and told that to the high school seniors.

Eight years was enough Michelle! No thanks on the “forever” thing.

She said it’s her popular nicknamet. It seems she made it up.

Since Melania became the First Lady, it is the first time in two past presidential terms that I have been proud of my First Lady.

James Woods told her to pump her brakes. He can speak for me anytime.

With all due respect you aren’t our “forever First Lady.” No one is, nor should anyone be. Pump your brakes a tad. pic.twitter.com/PhCFe96bAI — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 3, 2018