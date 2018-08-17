“Mini-Maduro” Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Bans the Media from Campaign Town Halls

FreeBeacon reported that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, dubbed the “mini-Maduro” of the Democratic Party, has banned the press from her campaign town halls. This is after she humiliated herself with enormous gaffes that even caught the attention of the Washington Post fact-checker.

The Ocasio-Cortez campaign banned the media from attending both of her recent events, even though they were open to the public, The Queens Chronicle reported Thursday.

Ocasio-Cortez spokesman Corbin Trent told the Chronicle that the event was closed to the press to avoid “unwanted attention,” complaining she was “mobbed” by reporters at a Bronx community meeting earlier that week.

That’s not as believable of an excuse as this one: her leftist handlers want to keep her from continued bad publicity over her lies and mistakes.

She is going to run into a lot of reporters on Capitol Hill and won’t be able to ban them. Perhaps, she should get up to snuff on all the issues facing congressmen.

Republicans call her the “mini-Maduro” which is more than appropriate since her policies match those of Venezuela’s Democratic Socialist leader.

After weeks of interviews and out-of-state rallies, newfound political star @Ocasio2018 returned to #NY14 for an open-to-the-public town hall in #Corona last Sunday. However, she banned the press from covering the community meeting. https://t.co/E8rCXCpsfK — Queens Chronicle (@QueensChronicle) August 17, 2018

“We wanted to help create a space where community members felt comfortable and open to express themselves without the distraction of cameras and press,” the campaign said. Then, shouldn’t it have been a private event?

Per Queens Chronicle, Ocasio-Cortez “banned members of the media from attending the event, which was otherwise open to the public.” https://t.co/Sqdhl8vjvW — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) August 17, 2018

SHE WON’T HAVE TO ANSWER FOR HER MEDICARE-FOR-ALL HOGWASH

Even CNN can’t support her claims about her Communist health care proposal.

CNN’s Jake Tapper, in partnership with https://t.co/s5uylzeKgl, looks at a claim by Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez about a study on healthcare costs. pic.twitter.com/kG5p8K0SWN — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) August 17, 2018