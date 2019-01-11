MS-13 Teens Here Illegally Stab Kid on LI! Judge Had Released Them!

Three teens alleged to be members of MS-13 stabbed another teen from their high school in Huntington Station, Long Island, New York. Long Island has an infestation of these animals that Nancy Pelosi says should be honored as God’s creatures.

It happened behind a Burger King.

The 16-year-old victim told police he was at the fast-food restaurant with friends when six of his classmates from Huntington High School entered and began staring at them menacingly.

Feeling uncomfortable, the victim and a friend left, and the three gang members followed them, wielding bats and knives, police said.

An altercation broke out in the parking lot, and that’s when 19-year-old Ramon Arevalo Lopez allegedly stabbed the victim in the back. Another 16-year-old boy suffered a minor injury in the fight.

The stabbed 16-year-old was later taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The gangsters ran away but were quickly apprehended.

ABC 7 reports that all of these people (animals) are in the country illegally. They weren’t deported because a federal judge released them.

According to police, Lopez entered the United States illegally on December 8, 2016. He was picked up by the Department of Homeland Security in October 2017, but a federal judge released him from custody in June.

Zuniga and Molina entered the country illegally as unaccompanied minors. Molina was picked up by DHS in July 2017 but released by a federal district judge in November 2017.

Ah, they’re just kids. Let them roam to kill someone if they haven’t already. When Obama was in office, the Border Patrol said they were forced to release known gang members, even those who said they killed someone in their native country.

These animals will get free lawyers. If they were in New York City, they’d get free everything, including health care. They could soon vote.

This is custom, ordinary, and common. These criminals are released and not deported. Thank a Democrat.

UNACCOMPANIED MINORS ARE OFTEN TIED TO GANGS

Shortly after the first batch of UAC’s arrived in mid-2014, Judicial Watch reported that many had ties to gang members in the U.S., specifically MS-13.

Homeland Security sources directly involved with the UAC crisis told JW that street gangs, including MS-13, went on a recruiting frenzy at U.S. shelters housing the illegal alien minors and they used Red Cross phones to communicate.

MS-13 is a feared street gang of mostly Central American illegal immigrants that has spread throughout the U.S. and is renowned for drug distribution, murder, rape, robbery, home invasions, kidnappings, vandalism, and other violent crimes.

CRIMINAL STREET GANGS LIKE MS-13 ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR MOST VIOLENT CRIMES

The Justice Department’s National Gang Intelligence Center (NGIC) says criminal street gangs like the MS-13 are responsible for the majority of violent crimes in the U.S. and are the primary distributors of most illicit drugs, Judicial Watch reports.

According to the U.S. Justice Department’s National Drug Assessment of 2011, Mexican drug cartels have been reported to be operating in more than a thousand U.S. cities in 2009 and 2010.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) published the 2013 National Drug Threat Assessment, and it showed that both heroin and meth trafficking are increasing across the U.S./Mexico border—and that Mexican cartels, which the DEA refers to as Transnational Criminal Organizations (TCOs), are expanding well into the United States.

They have found a home in Chicago, New York City, Los Angeles, and nearly 2000 other cities and towns in the United States according to the FBI. Many of the Unaccompanied Minor Children were sent to Chicago.

RELATED STORY: SEVEN WAYS BARACK OBAMA UNDERMINED AMERICA WITH OPEN BORDERS