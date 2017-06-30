MSNBC, Be Proud This Morning of the Vile, Reprehensible Mika and Joe

Donald Trump was once friends with “Dumb as a rock” Mika Brzezinski and “Psycho Joe” Scarborough. He even offered to officiate at their wedding. They have repaid him by bashing him every day on Morning Joe.

Mika and Joe canceled their plans to take off Friday so they could do a special airing of their response to Donald Trump’s tweets Thursday. It’s ratings you know!

The fakestream media spent all day yesterday on Trump’s tweets about the two jerks. It was a colossal waste of time.

This morning “Psycho Joe” asked what it says about the women in the White House if they don’t speak up about how Trump treats women. Kellyanne Conway then told Fox how pleased she is with how he treats women in the White House.

Katty Kay said Trump “has some creepy issues with women bleeding”.

Known-idiot commentator Donny Deutsch went further and said “Trump’s a vulgar pig” who is “physically disgusting to look at”. He added that “He’s clearly not well, he’s mentally ill”. Deutsch said Trump picked the wrong schoolyard to come into. Mr. tough guy said he’s from Queens. So am I, big whoopee doo.

This next clip is good. Geraldo says Psycho Joe can be “very obnoxious” and he “wanted to punch him out in a bar one time.



Kellyanne Conway told the Fox & Friends audience how incredible it is to hear these MSNBC “hosts” play armchair psychologists, ridiculing Trump’s mental state.



In this next video montage, Psycho Joe and Dumb Mika said or had someone say Trump is: “not well, man in decline, mental decline, psychopath, lack of intellectual ability, unbalances, concern about his ability to take in information, it’s like a child, how would we stand an unhinged presidency, not attached to reality, this is really bad, he’s lying to you, He’s not of sound mind, he’s clearly not well, mentally ill.”

In this video, in less than one minute Mika says about President Trump is a – “Narcissist”, “Mentally Ill’, “Not Well”, “Ignorant”, “Stupid”, “says he can grab women anywhere” and insinuates that he might have homosexual tendencies.