Nancy Needs to Know! Immoral Barack Obama Has 7 Walls

By
S.Noble
-
1

The Democrat spending bill offers $12 billion for foreign aid, but nothing for a wall. Dems say walls are immoral, don’t work, are too expensive, and medieval.

It is an immorality according to Nancy Pelosi.

No one uses walls anymore, according to them. For example, we have been told Barack Obama doesn’t have walls.

Two of Barack Obama’s neighbors said that Barack Obama doesn’t have a wall around his house. Alas, everyone tied to Obama lies!

OBAMA HAS 7 WALLS

NANCY’S HOUSE APPEARS IMPENETRABLE

THERE ARE NO THREATS

There is no emergency. After all, there are no threats.

