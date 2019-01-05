Nancy Needs to Know! Immoral Barack Obama Has 7 Walls

The Democrat spending bill offers $12 billion for foreign aid, but nothing for a wall. Dems say walls are immoral, don’t work, are too expensive, and medieval.

It is an immorality according to Nancy Pelosi.

Nancy Pelosi: “The fact is, a wall is an immorality. It’s not who we are as a nation.” https://t.co/9KRPnwKaCP pic.twitter.com/Rq1tJ1kUyD — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) January 4, 2019

No one uses walls anymore, according to them. For example, we have been told Barack Obama doesn’t have walls.

Two of Barack Obama’s neighbors said that Barack Obama doesn’t have a wall around his house. Alas, everyone tied to Obama lies!

OBAMA HAS 7 WALLS

President Trump has Often criticized Obama for having a 10 foot wall around his house. Is this true? I went to Obama’s neighborhood to find out. Not only does Obama have a wall – he has 7 walls & armed SS police blocking the road 1000 feet in each direction. So there’s that pic.twitter.com/jPjZ0itUg9 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 4, 2019

Here’s the rest of my report on Obama’s wall pic.twitter.com/ynHmctVoa5 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 5, 2019

NANCY’S HOUSE APPEARS IMPENETRABLE

Nancy Pelosi says border walls are immoral… this is one of her homes in California, the one closest to the border ❄️ pic.twitter.com/TsodR5SXeW — tyra serigne (@serigne65) January 4, 2019

THERE ARE NO THREATS

There is no emergency. After all, there are no threats.

