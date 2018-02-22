Nancy Pelosi Has a Solution for Border Security

Nancy Pelosi suggests one possible solution for border security and, no it’s not building a wall or doing anything effective.

During an interview with The Arizona Republic, she touted a preferable solution to The Wall to guard the U.S.-Mexico border.

Pelosi proposed “mowing the grass” and more fences as a border security solution. She called it a “more serious structure.”

“I’m not the wall’s biggest advocate in Congress,” Pelosi said to congressional reporter Ron Hansen. “But I do know that representatives in the House and Senators in that body from the border areas have some serious objections to a wall because they know how detrimental it can be to the community trade, to all the other aspects of a border.”

“But, again, let’s sit down and talk this through about what makes sense, not some commitment to a promise that we’re going to build a wall and Mexico is going to pay for it. That’s never going to happen,” she said.

“Let’s talk about where a more serious structure might be necessary, where fencing will do or mowing the grass so that people can’t be smuggled through the grass. That’s something — levies, technology, personnel,” Pelosi proposed.

