Nancy Pelosi Has a Solution for Border Security

Nancy Pelosi suggests one possible solution for border security and, no it’s not building a wall or doing anything effective.
During an interview with The Arizona Republic, she touted a preferable solution to The Wall to guard the U.S.-Mexico border.
Pelosi proposed “mowing the grass” and more fences as a border security solution. She called it a “more serious structure.”
“I’m not the wall’s biggest advocate in Congress,” Pelosi said to congressional reporter Ron Hansen. “But I do know that representatives in the House and Senators in that body from the border areas have some serious objections to a wall because they know how detrimental it can be to the community trade, to all the other aspects of a border.”
Hello, Nancy, there will be gates!
BUY LAWN MOWERS
“But, again, let’s sit down and talk this through about what makes sense, not some commitment to a promise that we’re going to build a wall and Mexico is going to pay for it. That’s never going to happen,” she said.
“Let’s talk about where a more serious structure might be necessary, where fencing will do or mowing the grass so that people can’t be smuggled through the grass. That’s something — levies, technology, personnel,” Pelosi proposed.
God help us if this dingbat is back as Speaker.
I had to laugh out loud before I got to the video. An old word not used much anymore comes to mind: Ignoramus.There’s a case for a cognitive function test for public office. To think that a Speaker of the House is third in line to the presidency, as she once was.
She’s out of touch and delusional like most of the Socialists.
Nancy as President is terrifying. We would have to depose her -it’s a bridge too far
She’s probably one of those taking Alzheimer’s medicine.