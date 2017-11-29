Navajo Code Talkers Break Silence on President Trump’s Mention of Pocahontas Warren

The Navajo Code Talkers were NOT offended by President Trump’s comment about ‘Pocahantas’ Elizabeth Warren during Monday’s ceremony. [Warren waylaid her fake Native-American heritage into a Harvard career.] The code talker, who is one of three surviving who were all honored by President Trump, said he was “puzzled” but “not offended”.

Thomas Begay, a great American, added humorously, “The Marines made us yell ‘Geronimo’ when we jumped out of planes and that didn’t offend me either.

This is the clip. It’s actually hysterical.

Bill O’Reilly discussed it on his Podcast Tuesday evening and said, while he thinks the event should have only been about the code talkers, it certainly wasn’t a “racial slur”. He said we have PC people deciding for the rest of us what is racist.