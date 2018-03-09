Navy Sailor, Who Did a Lot Less Than Hillary, Pardoned by Trump

Sailor Kristian Saucier received the third pardon of Trump’s presidency. Saucier was sentenced to a year in prison during the 2016 campaign for taking pictures inside a nuclear submarine.

He did a lot less than Hillary did. In fact, he tried to use the Hillary defense but it only works for Hillary.

The U.S. Navy sailor received a year in the brig for taking several photos of classified areas inside a nuclear attack submarine while it was in port in Connecticut.

Kristian Saucier of Arlington, Vermont pled guilty to the unauthorized detention of defense information and his sentence was handed down in a Bridgeport federal court.

Saucier served the year in prison and was serving six months wearing an ankle bracelet.

Saucier used the Hillary Clinton defense, comparing her email server to the six photos he took and later discarded. The photos were on a phone he threw into a waste transfer station in Connecticut.

He’s been struggling

He learned the news of his pardon while driving a garbage truck, the only job he could find with a felony conviction.

Saucier, now 31, was 22 years old when he took the cellphone photos in 2009.

The former seaman told the Washington Examiner earlier this year that a felony conviction made it hard to find work. While in prison, the family’s cars were repossessed and his home is in foreclosure.

“We’re struggling,” Saucier said in January, describing frequent calls from credit card debt collectors and an electricity bill payment plan. “No one will hire me because I’m a felon … All the skills I worked so hard for in the military are useless.”

His wife is very grateful. It’s a whole new opportunity.