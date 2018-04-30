Netanyahu Uncovers “Conclusive Proof” of Secret Iranian Nuke Program

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has uncovered new and conclusive proof showing Iran hid their nuclear weapons program to secure the Iran deal [JCPOA or Joint Comprehensive Programme of Action].

Not all the proof was new. The U.N. watchdog had seen some of the evidence as early as 2005, Google news reported. Some of the evidence presented by the Prime Minister was publicly available as of 2011.

Netanyahu claims Iran is hiding and expanding its nuclear weapons know-how after a 2015 agreement.

The U.N. IAEA is tasked with determining if Iran is abiding by the agreement but they do not present their evidence to the U.S.

What is new today is Israel now has tens of thousands of documents from Iran’s ‘Atomic Archives’ which the Prime Minister said has been shared with the U.S. That has been confirmed by U.S. intelligence but not shared with Secretary Mattis, according to Fox News.

“Iran lied, big time,” Netanyahu said, speaking from Israel’s military headquarters in Tel Aviv. “Iran is brazenly lying when it said it never had a muclear weapons programme.”

President Trump said Monday, “I’ve been saying it’s happening. They’re not sitting back idly.” He would not say if he will approve the continuation of the deal.

In two weeks, President Trump must decide to either continue or discontinue the admittedly awful Iran deal. He has a third option which arose out of his meeting with French President Macron last week. President Trump could form an agreement with Iran on the ICBMs and other dangerous programs the Iranians have in place.

Our Own Ben Rhodes Lied to Get the JCPOA Through

It’s hard to fault the Iranians for lying when the U.S. was complicit with the lying.

In May, 2016, Ben Rhodes mocked Americans and reporters for falling for his lies. Rhodes said he lied to get the Iran deal through.

Rhodes was Obama’s deputy national security adviser and brother to the president of CBS News. During the interview, he bragged about lying.

Some of his comments:

The White House consciously created an “echo chamber” of experts and commentators to shape the public’s perception of the Iran deal.

Rhodes’ “story” of the Iran deal began in 2013, but they lied about when negotiations began and with whom, saying it was with moderates and not mentioning it began years before.

Former Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta is not sure Obama is still “serious” about preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

Rhodes hates Washington’s foreign-policy establishment — and doesn’t care if they hate him back.

The White House relies on “handpicked Beltway insiders” to help the administration spread its message like The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg and Al-Monitor’s Laura Rozen.

Rhodes thinks most of the reporters the White House has to deal with “literally know nothing”.

Then in August of the same year, Josh Earnest lied about the ransom payments the U.S. made to Iran.