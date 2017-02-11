Netflix Erased Over One Million Dislikes for Their New Racist TV Show

Netflix has a new TV show called, “Dear White People”, that insults half of America. They appear to have deleted one million down votes from youtube, but the negative votes are building back up.

It’s insulting that Netflix created a show expressing how white peoples have been exploiting black people for years.

Milo Yiannopoulos responded.

The new TV show, Dear White People is an anti-white satire because there can never be enough race-baiting, divisive TV shows.

The trailer came out on Thursday. The 30-second clip opens with a collection of white stereotypes and the show’s African American protagonist, Samantha, hectoring students at the fictional Winchester University.

“Dear white people,” she says. “Here’s a list of acceptable Halloween costumes: pirate, slutty nurse, any of our first 43 presidents. Top of the list of unacceptable costumes — me.”

It then shows a number of college students sporting so-called ‘black face’. Is there a real rash of black face costumes on our Ivy League college campuses?

The series premieres on April 24.

Netflix is so darling. They thought it would be hilarious to have a show insulting white people. What could go wrong? Surely people will love it. Except for these 339,000 people who down voted it by Saturday afternoon.

More than 250,000 ‘dislikes’ were registered for the Dear White People preview on Friday, just 24 hours after it was officially uploaded to YouTube.



But the true scale of the discontent could be much higher after claims the online broadcaster deleted both a million views and 100,000 accompanying negative comments.

Journalist Paul Joseph Watson wrote: “f all the ‘white tears’ over Netflix’s Dear White People are so funny, why did you delete 100,000 comments?”

One of his followers responded with a screen grab of the trailer boasting different viewing statistics, saying: ‘They pulled it and re-posted it – was over a million dislikes!’. Another uploaded proof of a membership cancellation, saying: ‘Dear Netflix…….from a white person!’.

Here’s the screen grab:

One of the creators Jack Moore sent out a tweet with such a lovely response. Isn’t he adorable?

His race-baiting tweets alternate with his anti-Trump tweets. Moore is a self-loathing white person. He should go the Shaun King route and pretend he’s black.

white guilt doesnt dismantle white supremacy pic.twitter.com/BuJsUzgr1x — Ayesha A. Siddiqi (@AyeshaASiddiqi) December 23, 2014

While the show has its admirers, most aren’t impressed.

Netflix making a show against white people. It’s like owning a gym and insulting bodybuilders. Fucking stupid. Emotional. — Typical Malay 🇯🇵 (@FantasticJerk) February 9, 2017

Dear @netflix

I will be deleting my account if “Dear White People” is run. As a WHITE person I am sick of being scolded for my skin color! — Deplorables4Trump (@lbrot1) February 11, 2017

and a few months later Netflix released “Dear White People” https://t.co/dpV3Qy9JvC — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) February 11, 2017

Netflix announced a new racist anti-white show called “Dear White People.” Would it be OK to make a show called dear black people? No. — Makada 🇺🇸 (@_Makada_) February 8, 2017