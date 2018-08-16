New Omarosa Audio Has Lara Offering Her a Campaign Job After Firing, So What?

So Lara Trump offered Omarosa a campaign job at roughly the same pay after she was fired. So what?

She decided to go for the lucrative book deal trashing the President instead. Where is the story here? The only story is Omarosa is one very untrustworthy, vindictive individual. Who would ever hire her again, no matter what the party?

Manigault said it was to buy her silence. Someone else might say it was nice of them to offer her anything. In any case, who cares?

As has been her habit, she selectively gives partial tapes.

LARA TRUMP FIRES BACK

This is her statement:

“From the beginning of my father-in-law’s campaign, Omarosa was welcomed into our family as a trusted friend and confidante. On the Women for Trump tour, including Omarosa, we formed a sisterhood bond that is unlike any I have experienced in my life. We toured together, laughed together, and worked really hard towards a common goal. We would never have imagined that one of our own was secretly recording all of our private conversations.

“When Omarosa was fired by the White House Chief of Staff in December of 2017, my entire family was concerned for her because we had no idea about the basis of her dismissal. We still wanted her on our team because we cared so much about her personally. That’s why I reached out to offer her a position with the 2020 Trump Campaign before we knew anything about the gross violations of ethics and integrity during her White House tenure. Another one of Omarosa’s ‘bombshell’ tapes is a fraud. The discussions about a position with the campaign took place in numerous phone calls over the course of several weeks.

“Woman to woman, I shared a connection with Omarosa as a friend and a campaign sister, and I am absolutely shocked and saddened by her betrayal and violation on a deeply personal level.

“I hope it’s all worth it for you, Omarosa, because some things you just can’t put a price on.”

THE PRESIDENT’S RESPONSE WAS GREAT

