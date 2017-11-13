New York City Transit Workers to Be Monitored for Gender-Neutral Phrasing

The NY Post reports that the Metropolitan Transit Authority in New York City – a city run by a communist – has given a directive to all subway personnel to no longer address riders as “Ladies and Gentlemen”.

“Ladies and Gentlemen” doesn’t reflect diversity, inclusiveness, all the many genders and political correctness.

Acceptable salutations – for now – are passengers, riders or everyone.

The bulletin warns workers that line managers and train service supervisors will be monitoring them to make sure they don’t slip.

They are being assimilated and will comply.

“They are trying to be politically correct,” said station worker and Transport Workers Union Local 100 member Anthony Staley. “They are acknowledging that they have some transgender riders. They don’t want to offend anyone.”

It’s part of the NYC Subway Action Plan.

It’s not just that it’s taking political correctness to absurd levels. It’s that they are making people accept the insanity of more than two genders.