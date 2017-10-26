NFL Made to Look Like Fools During the World Series

The NFL was the elephant in the room during the MLB world series. It took the MLB to make the NFL look like the fools they are. On the first night of the series, the MLB played the National Anthem and the Dodgers and Astros stood out of respect for our flag and our country. They showed their love for America.

Meanwhile, the NFL is trying to convince us that a show of disrespect for the flag and the Anthem isn’t a show of disrespect for the flag and the Anthem.

It’s hard to know what it will take to wake up the NFL but hitting them in the pocketbook hasn’t worked. They have lost viewers, attendance is down and sales of their products are suffering. The fans don’t like it, still, they think the problem is over-saturation so they decided to cut eight of the Thursday games and some of the London games.

It was the number one sport in the U.S. and now it’s number five of the top five. For more than 30 years, it was America’s favored sport, according to ESPN. A recent poll has baseball beating out football.

The MLB has had one kneeler, rookie Bruce Maxwell of the Oakland As, but that seems to have ended thanks to the MLB, something the NFL could have done but chose not to.