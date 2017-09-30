NFL “Take a Knee” Icon! Colin Kaepernick Charity Gives $25K to Group Honoring Cop Killer

Colin Kaepernick was the first to “take a Knee” to protest police brutality and racially oppressive America. He is the reason the NFL became politicized in the first place. When the NFL kneels or locks arms they are promoting the hard-left agenda.

The unemployed Quarterback also set up a charity to donate to assorted leftist causes. One of them includes a group that honors a cop killer who fled to communist Cuba.

The Colin Kaepernick Foundation donated in April $25,000 to Assata’s Daughters, a Chicago “direct action” resistance organization honoring Assata Shakur. She is the cop killer who escaped prison and fled to Cuba after being found guilty in the 1973 murder of Officer Werner Foerster.

The grant includes $2,500 for CopWatch, a program that trains volunteers to follow and video police, and $15,000 for teen training, part of the group’s commitment to “develop and train young people, ages 4-19, in the Black queer feminist tradition and in the spirit of Assata.”

This is the icon of the NFL and why we can’t enjoy football games without players showing their disrespect for our country.

Kaepernick continues to insist he’s not disrespecting the flag or the country but that is obviously not true or he would not have protested the flag and the anthem. Kaepernick bluntly stated, “I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag” in August 2016, after he knelt during a preseason game against the Green Bay Packers. That’s pretty clear.

He’s the idol of the NFL, the reason for it all.

Just this week Washington Redskins running backs Keith Marshall and Rob Kelley saw a child with a Kaepernick jersey and bought him an Xbox according to The Washington Post. WaPo has a video up on the link that promotes Kaepernick and the Marxist hate group Black Lives Matter.