NFL’s New Training Is Radical Left, That Should Empty Out the Stands

Campus Reform reported the NFL is co-hosting a three-day workshop with Moorehouse College, an African-American college, to learn how to become “influencers and community leaders with the mechanics to develop their advocacy platform.”

This is after the NFL recently pledged to spend $89 million dollars on social justice causes over the next seven years in response to the controversy over players protesting the national anthem.

“This historic workshop is aimed at training the next generation of athletes who wish to use sport as a powerful platform for advocacy,” said Troy Vincent, the Executive Vice President of Football Operations at the NFL, in the NFL press release.

This is the new NFL, the one that is anti-American and Marxist as opposed to all-American.

The NFL wants to harness their power to right wrongs, promote social justice causes, and push the weaponized race issues — they didn’t quite put it that way.

The chosen athletes from the workshop will be enrolled in a winter course on “Advocacy, Sport, and Social Justice.”

That should go over well.

The professor who put it together is David Wall Rice who is very into intersectionality.

Intersectionality, the preferred designation of the Left, is simply a descriptor for self-defined group victimhood based on feelings not facts. If you feel life is not fair – you are a victim.

If you feel you have been marginalized in any way – you are a victim. If you feel your maleness or femaleness is threatened in any way – you are a victim. If someone says something you don’t like – you are a victim. This is a child’s view of the world.

Victimhood by definition lacks power – identifying oneself as a powerless entity is a self-sabotaging catastrophic strategy that only leads to more powerlessness – childish whining about victimhood perpetuates the status of childish powerlessness.

But, it’s the ‘in’ thing.