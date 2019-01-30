Not Sending their Best! 118 Illegal Aliens Caught in NY, 90% Are Criminals

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested 118 illegal aliens over five days as part of “Operation Cross Check” in New York City, Long Island and the Hudson Valley.

Of those 118 individuals arrested for violating U.S. immigration laws, more than 107 people (or 90% of the group) were convicted criminals or had criminal charges pending, ICE announced in a statement.

“Several had prior felony convictions for serious or violent offenses, such as child sex crimes, weapons charges, and assault, or had past convictions for significant or multiple misdemeanors,” ICE said.

Of that group, more than 55 refused to leave the United States even after being ordered to or had been deported and then returned illegally.

The illegal aliens come from Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Estonia, Grenada, Guatemala, Honduras, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Senegal, Spain, Trinidad, and Venezuela.

Arrests include:

We are protecting a lot of sex perverts and child rapists in our sanctuary New York!

In Brooklyn, a 44-year-old Ecuadorian national, and registered sexual offender, who has a conviction of Attempted Sexual Abuse (two female victims under the age of 8), for which he was sentenced to 10 years of probation supervision;

In Deer Park, a 34-year-old Ecuadorian national, who has convictions of Sexual Abuse 1st Degree: Contact by Forcible Compulsion;

In Corona, a 44-year-old Peruvian national, and registered sexual offender, released from NYPD custody with an active detainer, who has a conviction of Forcible Touching: Touch Intimate Parts of Another Person;

In Kew Gardens, a 34-year-old Honduran national, and registered sexual offender, released from NYPD custody with an active detainer, who has a conviction of Sexual Misconduct;

In the Bronx, a 23-year-old previously removed Dominican national, released from NYPD custody with an active detainer, who has a pending local charge of Rape 3rd Degree. The victim, a child under the age of 17;

Then we have the other losers

In Brooklyn, a 49-year-old previously removed Jamaican national, who has convictions of Burglary, Robbery, and six separate Larcenies;

In the Bronx, a 37-year-old, Honduran national, who has convictions of Robbery, Assault, Criminal Mischief, Criminal Facilitation, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, Criminal Possession of Marijuana, Grand Larceny, and Petit Larceny;

In Brooklyn, a 30-year-old Israeli national, released from NYPD custody with an active detainer, who has a federal conviction for Conspiracy to Defraud the United States: Counterfeiting Currency;

In Rockville Centre, a 41-year-old Panamanian national, released from Nassau County Correctional Center custody with an active detainer, who has a conviction for Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon;

In Flushing, a 29-year-old Ecuadorian national, released from NYPD custody with an active detainer on two separate occasions, who has convictions for Bail Jumping, criminal Facilitation, Disorderly Conduct, Grand Larceny, and Attempted Grand Larceny;

In Brooklyn, a 30-year-old previously removed Guatemala national, who has convictions of Harassment, and Public Lewdness;

In Brooklyn, a 57-year-old previously removed Jamaica national, released from NYPD custody with an active detainer, who has convictions of Attempted Criminal Sale Controlled Substance, Criminal Possession Controlled Substance (4 separate occasions), Criminal Sale Marijuana, and Criminal Possession Marijuana;