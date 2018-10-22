NY Activists’ Hero & Illegal Alien Pizza Delivery Guy Is Arrested Again

Radical leftists, including Governor Cuomo and Mayor De Blasio, protested vehemently when an illegal alien pizza delivery man named Pablo Villavicencio was arrested at an Army base last summer.

Cuomo, a Democrat, said at the time that the federal government had “cruelly” kept Villavicencio from his wife, Sandra Chica, and two daughters “for no legitimate reason.” [He was here illegally]

The Ecuadorian national, who came here illegally, was sent by his employer to deliver a pizza to a Brooklyn Army base. The soldiers at Fort Hamilton checked Villavicencio’s ID and saw he was here illegally. In other words, he had no right to be here. They called ICE who detained him. He was set for deportation when all the leftists intervened.

The soldiers at the base were demonized and no one will deliver any food to the base.

“Some people tell their bosses, ‘I’m not going,’” local cook and delivery man Emanuel Kabrinny said to the New York Post. “I’m not going either. If they want food, let them come here [to pick it up].”

“We’re kind of afraid to send someone to the Army base this morning, and what’s the first call? From the Army base,” Chris Moustakas, the manager of a local bagel shop, added.

The judge at the time said he was a “model citizen” and let him stay.

HE SMACKED HIS WIFE AROUND

Unshockingly, the pizza delivery man is in trouble again and has been arrested after allegedly assaulting his wife and keeping her from calling the police, NBC News reported.

Pablo is in a Nassau County detention center as of mid-morning, sources said.

According to court documents, Villavicencio allegedly pushed his wife against a wall and slapped her body after an argument, and then purportedly took her phone so she could not call for help. (A criminal mischief charge relates to the alleged taking of the phone, interfering with her ability to call the police.)

Shocker!

We can’t deport anyone, the Democrats won’t allow it so he will likely get to stay.