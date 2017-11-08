NY Times Is Thrilled de Blasio Won to Complete ‘Reshaping’ NYC in ‘the Progressive Mold’

Communist Mayor Bill de Blasio, née Warren Wilhelm, cruised to victory the NY Times announced joyously. ‘He now has a final four years to reshape the city in the Progressive mold,’ they tooted on the front page.

Progressives aren’t really Democrats, they include the entire far-left, socialists and communists.

Currently, he is literally ruining New York City. It’s very hard to drive in the city – bike lanes, bus lanes, construction everywhere. It’s a mess. There are cameras watching you everywhere. He allows parades or fairs nearly every week. Nude people with painted bodies bounce around Times Square all summer and the peep shows have returned.

Homeless line the streets and engulf the train stations. People throw their trash in the streets once again. Illegal immigrants have all the rights of citizens and drug cartels use the sanctuary city as their base of operations as they pour their poison upstate and across Long Island. It’s a gateway for drugs and other crimes.

All the statues of our forebears will likely come down and names of schools and streets will be changed to reflect the far-left climate. He appointed a committee to decide what statues will come down and it’s led by communist Harry Belfonte and all the members are far-left kooks.

DeBlasio shut down surveillance of some very sketchy mosques in the city and he supports radical Linda Sarsour, awarding her grants. He went to the G20 to join the violent communists rioting in the streets to give them a pep talk.

He’s fully opposed to private property as any communist would be.

On September 4th, he boasted of his alleged successes and even suggested he deserves a parade for it during an interview with Chris Smith for NY Mag. His most telling moment came when he showed his opposition to private property. If you doubt it, read this exchange below. He is literally a communist.

He argues against private property on basis of “each according to his needs.”

QUESTION: In 2013, you ran on reducing income inequality. Where has it been hardest to make progress? Wages, housing, schools?

DE BLASIO’S RESPONSE: What’s been hardest is the way our legal system is structured to favor private property. I think people all over this city, of every background, would like to have the city government be able to determine which building goes where, how high it will be, who gets to live in it, what the rent will be. I think there’s a socialistic impulse, which I hear every day, in every kind of community, that they would like things to be planned in accordance to their needs. And I would, too. Unfortunately, what stands in the way of that is hundreds of years of history that have elevated property rights and wealth to the point that that’s the reality that calls the tune on a lot of development.

I’ll give you an example. I was down one day on Varick Street, somewhere close to Canal, and there was a big sign out front of a new condo saying, “Units start at $2 million.” And that just drives people stark raving mad in this city, because that kind of development is clearly not for everyday people. It’s almost like it’s being flaunted. Look, if I had my druthers, the city government would determine every single plot of land, how development would proceed. And there would be very stringent requirements around income levels and rents. That’s a world I’d love to see, and I think what we have, in this city at least, are people who would love to have the New Deal back, on one level. They’d love to have a very, very powerful government, including a federal government, involved in directly addressing their day-to-day reality.

It’s not reachable right now. And it leaves this friction, and this anger, which is visceral. I try to explain the things we can do. It’s a little bit of a Serenity Prayer — let’s talk about the things we can fix. The rent freeze we did reached over 2 million people. In 2015 and 2016, the mayor’s appointees ruled that new one-year leases on rent-stabilized units could not increase. I’ve talked to people who were going to be evicted, and we stopped the eviction by giving them a free lawyer. And I’ve talked to people who got affordable housing under our plan for 200,000 apartments.

DeBlasio is also a very nasty boss who has been accused of corruption.