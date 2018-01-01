NY Times Names Two Clinton Chums Who Paid Trump Accusers

Investigative reporter John Solomon, writing for the Hill, revealed that payouts were made by attorney Lisa Bloom to women who were willing to come forward with stories of sexual harassment against President Trump. Money was a lure.

One accuser was offered $750,000 and another had the mortgage on her home paid off. The New York Times on Sunday revealed the names of two of the backers and both are tied to the Resistance, Soros, and Hillary Clinton.

The New York Times named David Brock, a George Soros henchman, and Clinton’s longtime friend Susie Tompkins Buell, who steered hundreds of thousands of dollars to the effort before election day.

The report states:

Two Democrats familiar with the arrangements said a nonprofit group founded by Mr. Brock, American Bridge 21st Century Foundation, gave $200,000, while the fashion entrepreneur Susie Tompkins Buell, a major donor to Mr. Brock’s suite of groups, gave $500,000 to Ms. Bloom’s firm for the last-ditch effort.

It was not productive. One woman requested $2 million, Ms. Bloom said, then decided not to come forward. Nor did any other women.

SCOOP: Clinton backers David Brock & Susie Tompkins Buell steered a total of $700k to @LisaBloom‘s firm to try to bring forward sexual misconduct accusations against TRUMP before Election Day. https://t.co/im1iT36tYS — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) December 31, 2017

Buell, founder of the Esprit clothing line, is a close friend of Hillary Clinton’s and a left-wing donor. Her Facebook page is extreme left and includes support for the Marxist hate group Black Lives Matter.

David Brock not only has ties to Hillary Clinton and George Soros, he is the Resistance, not only to Trump, but to Fox News. He donated $200,000 to the effort.

In January last year, the Washington Free Beacon obtained a confidential memo from longtime Clinton ally David Brock that alleges he will use his PAC, American Bridge, to set the wheels in motion to impeach the President. This will be a multi-year project. He hoped to build a network of donors that rivals the right-leaning Koch Brothers.

He succeeded in forming the shady network.

Brock brought together deep-pocketed leftists to fund the well-organized campaign of subversive activities to take down the President.

The memo/manifesto about the plan, “Democracy Matters: Strategic Plan for Action,” outlines Brock’s four-year agenda to attack Trump and Republicans using Media Matters, American Bridge, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), and Shareblue, each with their own strategy and attack plan.

Clinton denied knowing about the efforts and Ms. Bloom said the money wasn’t for payoffs but to guarantee the protection of women who came forward.

Bloom maintained that she represented only clients whose stories she had corroborated and disputed the premise that she offered money to coax clients to come forward, the paper reported.

In October, Brock told Politico that he would bankroll any Trump accusers who sought to come forward.

“We would pay for the legal defense of Trump accusers,” Brock told Politico.

In the same report, Bloom’s shady mother and attorney Gloria Allred told Politico, “If any women who are making allegations of inappropriate [conduct] contact me, I would be happy to speak to them and then decide if I would be able to represent them.”

John Solomon noted in his report, Bloom’s efforts to bring forward accusers included “offering to sell alleged victims’ stories to TV outlets in return for a commission for herself, arranging a donor to pay off one Trump accuser’s mortgage and attempting to secure a six-figure payment for another woman who ultimately declined to come forward after being offered as much as $750,000.”

There are other donors and one can imagine them all being part of the Brock impeachment movement.