NY Times Praises McCain, Once Called Old, a Liar, & a Racist Xenophobe

McCain’s campaign was “appalling” according to The NY Times. They called Senator McCain a “race-baiting xenophobe” when he ran for President in 2008. He was also a liar and too old to be president, they wrote.

“Senator John McCain and Gov. Sarah Palin have been running one of the most appalling campaigns we can remember. They have gone far beyond the usual fare of quotes taken out of context and distortions of an opponent’s record — into the dark territory of race-baiting and xenophobia. Senator Barack Obama has taken some cheap shots at Mr. McCain, but there is no comparison.”

They suggested McCain was a racist on more than one occasion which you can read about on Newsbusters.

The Times endorsed John McCain in 2007, along with Barack Obama, but quickly turned on McCain after the primaries. The MSM in general mocked his facial scar which resulted from a bout of cancer. They reported he was ineligible to be president because he was born in the Panama Canal. The NY Times’ notoriously dishonest fact-checker called him a liar.

A libelous story about an affair he allegedly had, but which never took place, hit their front pages.

THE TIMES LOVES MCCAIN NOW BECAUSE HE’S DEAD

Their headline on August 26th was, “As a Nation Mourns McCain, Trump Is Conspicuously Absent“.

The story declared that once a person is dead, s/he must be respected. That’s their excuse for changing their minds about the senator.

The article began, “As leaders of both political parties and foreign dignitaries publicly mourned John McCain on Sunday, President Trump conspicuously avoided a national moment of tribute to a senator whose death seemed to be its own metaphor for the demise of civility and unity in the Trump era.”

From there, the attacks on Trump got worse and the article concluded by calling McCain’s funeral unifying [since Barack Obama is one of the speakers and Democrats are pallbearers].

The article bashes the politicization of the death of John McCain whom they suddenly admire as they politicize his death.

Today, the NY Times headline is, “John McCain, War Hero”.