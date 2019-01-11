NY Times Suggests Tourist Travel to Iran to See the Sights

The New York Times published a story with the 52 places they suggest you visit this year. It was very diverse and included that terrorist paradise, Iran. Iran scores high on the diversity scale for the Times.

The NY Times is your enemy, America!

The Times writes that the tensions are a problem because of Trump, not the murderous fascist Mullahs:

Though tensions between Iran and the United States have escalated since President Trump took office, the appeal of Iran for adventurous travelers is obvious: the monumental ruins of ancient Persia, the spectacular, centuries-old mosques of Shiraz and Isfahan, the Grand Bazaar and Golestan Palace in the bustling metropolis of Tehran.

They want you to stop by the Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art to see pieces by Andy Warhol and Picasso. Just to let you know, you can go to a number of museums in the USA to see Warhol and Picasso.

The Times did add:

The United States State Department discourages but does not prohibit, travel to Iran by American citizens, and Americans can travel to Iran only as part of an organized tour.

They don’t mention Americans imprisoned in Iran for questionable ‘crimes’. Iran targets Americans, journalists, bloggers, activists, freedom fighters, women who don’t wear their burqas. They love to offer them up for ransom.

Iran is a state sponsor of terrorism throughout the world. Iran appears to be behind four recent terror plots in the EU. They support their proxy terror groups like Hezbollah and the Houthis.

They continuously plot ‘Death to America’ and ‘Death to Israel.’ They don’t like the U.K. either.

Listen to this Washington Post reporter teach children the Iranian ‘Death to America’ slogan.

Mohammed Al-Houthi, peace activist and sometime Washington Post columnist, leading a summer camp for at-risk youth. pic.twitter.com/URp18yyr3a — Mike (@Doranimated) January 1, 2019