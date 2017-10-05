NY Times Version of a Conservative Says “Repeal the 2nd Amendment”

The NY Times’ version of a Conservative, Bret Stephens, calls for abolishing the 2nd Amendment to get gun laws passed. The op-ed begins, “I have never understood the conservative fetish for the Second Amendment.”

He recounts some debunked statistics in his piece.

With the utmost arrogance, he gets his facts wrong. Stephens writes: “…gun enthusiasts fantasizing that ‘Red Dawn’ is the fate that soon awaits us”…“from a personal-safety standpoint, more guns means less safety,” ignoring the fact that crime rates have steadily declined as gun ownership has increased.

That’s not true.

It is also important to note here that in addition to that not being true, two-thirds of gun deaths are suicides.

Stephens then runs the gamut of the 2nd Amendment rights and why the entire Amendment should be eliminated so gun laws can be passed. He also runs the gamut of factual errors from polling to the power of the NRA.

Stephens calls for “common sense” gun laws and one must wonder what common sense laws we should pass for the other Amendments.

In fact, the more closely one looks at what passes for “common sense” gun laws, the more feckless they appear. Americans who claim to be outraged by gun crimes should want to do something more than tinker at the margins of a legal regime that most of the developed world rightly considers nuts. They should want to change it fundamentally and permanently.

There is only one way to do this: Repeal the Second Amendment.

Now that is one fabulous idea. We strongly believe Democrats should call for the repeal of an Amendment to the Bill of Rights. That will go over really well and they could even campaign on it. We have never tried to take away our God-given or, for the Atheists out there, inherent rights, from the people. Democrats should most certainly try this during an election year. It is what they want after all. [Irony here]

That’s one good way to assure a Republican win across the board.

Such a move would certainly prove once and for all that the left wants to take away our rights and our Constitution.

Stephens tells the readers it’s not impossible – look at gay marriage, they got that through.

Repealing the Amendment may seem like political Mission Impossible today, but in the era of same-sex marriage it’s worth recalling that most great causes begin as improbable ones. Gun ownership should never be outlawed, just as it isn’t outlawed in Britain or Australia. But it doesn’t need a blanket Constitutional protection, either. The 46,445 murder victims killed by gunfire in the United States between 2012 and 2016 didn’t need to perish so that gun enthusiasts can go on fantasizing that “Red Dawn” is the fate that soon awaits us.

Some on the left, like Antifa, have armed up and are violent. The Democrats have embraced this and made violence an extension of free speech they approve of because everyone on the right is allegedly a Nazi or KKK. But they want to take their guns away?

The left offers statistics that frequently forget that some of these mass shootings are gang related or terrorism related. How soon they forget the 50 gay people slaughtered in Florida because they were gay. The gun didn’t pick up and do it.

Democrats love our Constitution only when it suits them. As Jim Geraghty writes on National Review Online: Democratic Congressman Phil Hare of Illinois in 2010, when asked where in the Constitution it authorized Congress to make Americans purchase health insurance: “I don’t worry about the Constitution on this.” When pressed he said, “I believe that it says we have the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” When informed that he has just quoted the Declaration of Independence, not the Constitution, he responded, “it doesn’t matter to me.”

We are sure it doesn’t.