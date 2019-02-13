NY’s Cuomo Meets With Trump to Whine About New Yorkers Moving to FL

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo requested a meeting with President Trump over tax reform that he claims is hurting his state’s revenue. He went whining about New Yorkers leaving for Florida where taxes are cheaper. Cuomo could, of course, lower taxes and stop giving free everything to foreigners in the country illegally. His meeting turned into a lecture on fracking and late-term abortion, and he came back empty-handed.

The leftist Democrat went to discuss a $10,000 cap on the on federal deduction for state and local taxes (SALT). Cuomo is citing the provision for a drop in over $2 billion in tax revenue.

THE PRESIDENT TELLS HIM TO LOWER TAXES, FRACK AND STOP KILLING BABIES

“I told the president myself today: SALT repeal is hurting us. And if you hurt New York, you’re harming the economic engine of the nation,” he bragged after the meeting.

Ah! He wants the rest of the nation to chip in for his and his party’s decadence in spending.

According to the White House, the President and Cuomo did discuss the matter, but Trump reminded the Governor that exorbitantly high taxes in his state might be the problem.

According to Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere, the President listened to Cuomo’s SALT concerns then he “reiterated the negative impact that high taxes in states like New York have on hardworking families and job creators.”

President Trump offered a solution for Cuomo’s revenue woes, suggesting the Governor open up his state to fracking, which would be helpful to upstate New York, a region currently being held down economically by the state’s environmental restrictions.

Cuomo officially banned fracking in 2015, claiming it used too much water and could potentially contaminate the state’s drinking source. He wouldn’t let anyone see the crucial New York study he commissioned, probably because fracking does not contaminate drinking water.

“The President discussed economic growth opportunities for the State of New York, including helping lower energy prices throughout the entire Northeast by allowing low-cost, American energy to thrive with fracking and pipeline systems,” Deere said.

The governor couldn’t care less about upstate since they don’t vote for him.

“The President raised his concerns to Governor Cuomo about Democrats’ support of late-term abortions,” Deere added.

The governor passed an extreme abortion law which allows third-trimester abortions which amounts to murder since the baby has to be born no matter what. Cuomo even celebrated it by lighting up the Freedom Tower in pink. His legislature stood and cheered when the murder law was passed.

Cuomo hates America.