Oakland Mayor Warned 864 Illegal Alien Criminals, Acted as a “Gang Lookout”

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf has warned illegal aliens, 864 of whom are criminals, about ICE raids the day before they took place. She even gave them advice such as not opening the door. Open borders CNN thinks this violation of law is “righteous“.

She sent this out:

OAKLAND MAYOR IS A GANG LOOKOUT

Acting ICE Director Tom Homan called it “reckless” and “irresponsible”.

“The Oakland mayor’s decision to publicize her suspicions about ICE operations further increased that risk for my officers and alerted criminal aliens — making clear that this reckless decision was based on her political agenda,” Homan said in a statement.

He said 864 immigrants with criminal records “remain at large in the community and I have to believe that some of them were able to elude us thanks to the mayor’s irresponsible decision.”

As the Acting Director said she has made ICE officers’ jobs even more dangerous. “It’s just incredible.” He said she is no different than a “gang lookout.”

“Well, absolutely. You know what she did is no better than a, you know, a gang lookout yelling police when a — when a police cruiser comes into the neighborhood, except she did it to the entire community. I mean, it’s beyond the pale. I’ve been — I’ve been doing this for 34 years. And this is whole new low to intentionally warn criminals that law enforcement is coming. I just can’t believe it happened.”

Last year, ICE caught over 20,000 illegal aliens, more than 80% of them were criminals.