Obama Ordered 500,000 Fugitives Deleted From DoJ Background Check Database

Under Barack Obama, a half-million fugitives were ordered deleted from the FBI background database, according to testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday.

Just No Common Sense

Senator Dianne Feinstein asked the FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich about a memo that the Justice Department issued “forcing the FBI background check database to drop more than 500,000 names of fugitives without standing arrest warrants.” She asked Mr. Bowdich “why this determination was made.”

Bowdich responded: “Yes, ma’am. That was a decision that was made under the previous administration. It was the Department of Justice’s office of legal counsel that reviewed the law and believed that it needed to be interpreted so that if someone was a fugitive in a state, there had to be indications that they had crossed state lines. Otherwise, they were not known to be a fugitive under the law and the way it was interpreted.”

In other words, the attorneys decided “fugitive from justice” only applied to wanted people who crossed state lines.

They apparently used the ATF definition but that meant deleting a half-million fugitives. That’s a case of illogical reasoning.

