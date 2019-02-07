OMao-Cortez’s Green New Deal of “Cow Farts and Rainbow Stew” Is OUT

Alexandria OMao-Cortez and her comrade Ed Markey released the non-binding resolution for the economy-destroying Green New Deal.

It calls for “net-zero greenhouse gas emissions” by 2030, but in a subtle shift that could expand support to centrist Democrats, it also allows for noncarbon-emitting energy sources that aren’t wind and solar power, but just until they reach their goal.

The resolution claims “it’s the government’s duty” to go “net-zero.”

The socialist document claims it will “promote justice and equity by stopping current, preventing future, and repairing historic oppression of indigenous communities, communities of color, migrant communities, deindustrialized communities, depopulated rural communities, the poor, low-income workers, the elderly, the unhoused, people with disabilities, and youth…” and so on.

Like Communist Stacey Abrams, she thinks we are in a Great Depression and every person should be a billionaire if there is even one billionaire.

Ocasio-Cortez’s non-binding resolution calls for a variety of social justice and welfare state goals, including “a family-sustaining wage, adequate family and medical leave, paid vacations and retirement security” and “high-quality health care” benefits for Americans.

Progressives had originally promised 100 percent renewable energy and banning fossil fuels in ten years, but there is a little give on that.

“Running the world’s greatest economy on unicorn farts and rainbow stew all run by masterminds in Washington DC is a fool’s errand,” Kish said.

EVERYTHING WILL BE DESTROYED AND REPLACED

It urges the elimination of carbon-based fuel all the major segments of the economy — electricity, manufacturing, buildings, transportation, and even agriculture — all while ensuring a “fair and just transition for all communities and workers.”

The dingbats do not explain what happens when the sun goes in and the wind dies. They are, in essence, calling for the takeover of all these industries.

The resolution proposes massive public investments in clean energy infrastructure on things such as light rail and weatherized buildings.

This would require massive tax increases/thefts well beyond those she plans to steal from billionaires. There are only 2,208 billionaires in the USA. In fact, when you add her communist healthcare, free college, free housing, open borders, and free everything for illegal aliens, it’s not possible.

We already know it won’t put a dent in the climate.

In the resolution, as promised, she demands a “national, social, industrial, economic mobilization on a scale not seen since World War II.”

TURNING OUR CAPITALIST ECONOMY INTO VENEZUELA’S

She is clearly talking about turning our capitalist economy into a socialist economy. It is clear this is where Democrats want to go after Tuesday’s State of the Union.

In this next section on page 10, she describes the nationalization of the energy sector. She thinks the people will own it as if that could possibly happen. If past is prologue, the USA will be Venezuela. The same nonsense continues to the next page.

NOT EVERYONE IS BUYING IT

Cortez has said it will also include her Communist healthcare. They added other carrots to make people think this is desirable, but not everyone is sold.

“A six-page, non-binding resolution marketed as a ‘War Plan’ proves Congressman Cortez isn’t prepared and hasn’t done her homework,” Dan Kish, a distinguished senior fellow at the Institute for Energy Research, told The Daily Caller News Foundation.

Do Americans really want this 29-year-old fool taking their money and plotting Socialist takeovers?

Markey, Cory Booker, and Kirsten Gillibrand will issue companion legislation that will not pass.