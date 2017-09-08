Once-Trusted FBI Appears to Be Actively Engaged in a Cover Up

The FBI appears to be covering up their activities in the Hillary email scandal and in their investigation of the Russian dossier. In the dossier scandal, the President was accused of despicable behaviors while in Russia as told by Kremlin spies to a UK spy commissioned by neverTrumpers and Hillary operatives to collect anti-Trump data.

NOT IN THE PUBLIC INTEREST

We recently witnessed an attempt by the DoJ to say Hillary Clinton’s emails were not of public interest.

A FOIA request by Ty Clevenger, an attorney, was rejected based on Hillary’s newly-discovered emails not being in the public interest.

The DoJ, under pressure, has reconsidered and will likely release something.

Tucker asked Clevenger what he thinks the motive is. Mr. Clevenger said he changed his view from thinking it was an Obama holdover stopping the release to believing it is an active FBI cover up.

His opinion changed after he read the Senate Judiciary letter exposing Jim Comey. The “letter sent by Senators Graham and Grassley which indicated that the former FBI director, James Comey, had already decided to exonerate Mrs. Clinton before she had ever even been interviewed. And so at this point I think that the FBI is trying to cover its own rear end. I think they know this thing’s going to look terrible for them.”

TREY GOWDY WANTS THE FBI TO ANSWER TWO SIMPLE QUESTIONS

The House and Senate Judiciary Committees as well as House and Senate Intel Committees are looking into the “possible” criminal activity and sketchy decision making processes involving former and current government officials, particularly within the corrupt Obama regime.

Rep Trey Gowdy (R-SC) is a member of both the House Judiciary and Intel Committees as well as the Oversight and Reform Committee and is involved in investigating the use of the discredited Trump Russia dossier in the subsequent Russia witch hunt. He wants to know if the dossier was used to initiate a law enforcement or counter intelligence investigation. Was it used to launch a probe?

He has waited a long time for an answer from the FBI. “… I really don’t know why it’s taken the Department this long to answer.” Gowdy told Martha MacCallum on her Fox News show.

By next week, Gowdy is expecting the issue to make it up to Attorney General Sessions.

Should the request be denied, Gowdy, says, “But if you’re not going to produce the documents, you need to come in person and explain to us why the entity that created the FBI is not entitled to provide oversight over the FBI.”

They have also called former FBI Director Jim Comey back to explain why he made his decision exonerating Hillary Clinton in the email scandal before interviewing her or 17 key witnesses.

He pointed out, “There is more than an evidentiary basis that he reached the conclusion before he interviewed her. So it is, again, not illegitimate to ask a law enforcement officer, ‘Did you make your mind up before the end of the investigation.”

“If you are ever in a court room, the one thing the judge will tell the jury, you cannot make up your mind until the last witness has testified. And the reason for that is the last witness may tell you all the information you need to know. So how you can reach a conclusion before you’ve interviewed all of the witnesses is befuddling and if that were done, or if it weren’t done Comey deserves a chance to explain it. But Senator Graham deserves a chance to ask the question.”

He adds, “They deep-sixed this, they whitewashed it and they don’t want the documents coming out just showing how badly they covered it up.”

“If an average lawyer destroyed thirty thousand pieces of evidence he would be disbarred and prosecuted, criminally. Anybody else would have been prosecuted criminally and as an attorney disbarred under these exact same circumstances,” he said.

CHAFFETZ SAID IT FIRST

In an interview with investigative reporter Sharyl Attkisson in June, Jason Chaffetz, currently a Fox News contributor, said he was leaving Congress in part because the Deep State is still in charge. In some ways, it’s worse, he said, pointing to Jeff Sessions’ Justice Department.

Chaffetz told Attkisson, “Sadly, I don’t see much difference between the Trump administration and the Obama administration. I thought these floodgates would open up with all of the documents we wanted from the Department of State, the Department of Justice, the Pentagon. In many ways it’s almost worse, because we’re getting nothing.”