“Organic” March for Our Lives Is All Thanks to the Debate Club

Stoneman High killer Nikolas Cruz was a ticking time bomb who spent two years posting that he was going to be a school shooter. The school knew, the superintendent knew, the police knew, the Sheriffs knew, the FBI knew, social services and a judge knew, everyone knew and did nothing.

When Cruz threatened the lives of three students, nothing happened. Cruz sent them messages, “I am going to enjoy seeing you down on the grass,” “Im going to watch ypu bleed,” “iam going to shoot you dead” — including one that came with a photo of Cruz’s guns.

The school and the sheriff ignored it.

Those are felonies and if they had been reported by the school, Cruz would not have been able to buy a gun, no less nine of them.

Superintendent Robert Runcie was part of the bizarre, left-wing collaborative program to end the phony school-to-prison pipeline. This program is the reason these Cruz crimes were never reported.

The Superintendent isn’t apologetic at all and he’s not honest. In fact, he is still pretending the students are part of a grassroots movement.

Runcie is taking credit for how well-spoken the “grassroots” kids are.

The reason they are so well-spoken, he told The Miami-Herald, is because they are in the debate club.

The students have positioned themselves on the “front lines” of the #NeverAgain movement thanks to his debate program, according to Runcie.

“I’m like a parent that is just beaming with pride in terms of how they have been able to express themselves, how they’ve exhibited a kind of courage that everybody needs to have and how they’re working to reclaim their future and do what they know is right,” Runcie said. “In some ways, it seems like we’ve been preparing our kids for this moment without realizing it.”

Since Runcie is one of those responsible for Nikolas Cruz escaping justice, that is an absurd comment. Even more ridiculous is anyone thinking this is an organic movement with a handful of students in the debate club organizing a nationwide movement in a few days.

The reality is they were prepped by the leftists. CNN was one of those prepping David Hogg, a face of the movement.

Those Who Are Actually Behind the Organic March for Our Lives

Everytown, Women’s March, MoveOn, The Partnership for Education, and any number of leftist groups are behind the “organic” March for Our Lives rally.

Women’s March Youth Empower is also behind the “grassroots” group. The leaders of this group are Ziad Ahmed, the youth advisor, Hannah Rosenzweig, Adam Jacobs, and Jackson Hyland Lipski. They are very aggressive and very hard-left.

Also involved: #Enough, Rock the Vote, Teen Vogue, Peace First, Rise To Run, The Gathering for Justice, and Justice League NYC.

The president of the American Federation of Teachers told BuzzFeed they’re also behind the national school walkout, which journalists had previously assured the public was the sole work of a teenager.

Baby parts dealers Planned Parenthood are also behind it.

Last week, a co-director of the Women’s March Los Angeles, Deena Katz, filed a permit application with the National Park Service for the “March for Our Lives” rally estimating that 500,000 people will show up.

Millions of dollars are being raised by A-list celebrities including Oprah, George and Amal Clooney, Steven Spielberg, and Jeffrey Katzenberg on the March for Our Lives GoFundMe page. They have raised an additional $2.7 million as of Tuesday.

But Hogg Is the Spontaneous Leader, Isn’t He?

Conservative reporter, Laura Loomer, was suspended from Facebook for 30 days for posting a video of so-called grassroots activist David Hogg and calling him a liar. He appears to be confused on the clip below. He couldn’t decide how many of his sister’s friends died.

Here is the video that got @LauraLoomer banned on @facebook Let’s see if @Twitter will silence another conservative pic.twitter.com/zpVTR1zlz0 — 🇺🇸MFLYNNJR🇺🇸 (@mflynnJR) February 27, 2018

We have published CNN video of Hogg being rehearsed. Here it is again.

This uncovered video of teen anti-Trump/anti-gun activist David Hogg, which shows he was heavily coached on lines and is having trouble reciting his script, is being REMOVED and CENSORED from social media and YouTube. They don’t want anyone else to see it. You know what to do. pic.twitter.com/CaUMX4s72y — Lucian B. Wintrich (@lucianwintrich) February 21, 2018