PATHETIC! Deranged Dems, Media Respond to the State of the Union

The President’s State of the Union was outstanding. He called for unity, freedom, protections for newborn and unborn children, a continuation of a great economy, legal immigration, and an end to the Maduro regime. None of that impressed Democrats. In fact, it angered Democrats who made faces, refused to applaud, rolled their eyes, and smirked.

It was a great moment for American speeches.

CBS, CNN polls report “stunning” approval ratings for the SOTU.

According to an “instant poll” conducted by CBS News following the event, a 76 percent majority of Americans who tuned in for the speech approved of the president’s message.

This included 97 percent of Republican viewers, 82 percent of Independent viewers and 30 percent of Democrat viewers.

PATHETIC DEMOCRATS

Top Democrat Chuck Schumer actually said the President is “..scared. He’s got something to hide.” He thinks that the President calling for an end to thise “ridiculous partisan investigations” means he is afraid of Robert Mueller.

The reaction by the media was deranged. It in no way reflected reality. Their hatred is clear and we believe Americans will see it for what it is. Van Jones thinks he’s a psychiatrist.

The crazy Democrat Stacey Abrams made it sound as if the nation is in a Great Depression. This is as our economy is booming, and Asian, Hispanic, and African American unemployment is at its lowest ever, manufacturing is growing, and so on. Perhaps she wants to make very bum on the street a millionaire.

Abrams decried the terrible state of our country. To her, it’s a place where people are barely holding on because of the evil Republicans and President Trump.

She described a nation struggling to get past horrifying racism.

You would think we were in the Obama years with the economy tanking. She’s off by a couple years.

Just for the record, Republicans love all people and just want laws, morals, and kindness.

She also said the President has to tell the truth. Huh?

This is the Democrat rising star. God help us if she gets into office. Her big smile covers a lot of insanity.

Stacey Abrams: “In Georgia and around the country, people are striving for a middle class where a salary truly equals economic security, but instead families’ hopes are being crushed by Republican leadership.” pic.twitter.com/89QL40b7PL — The Hill (@thehill) February 6, 2019

There were some wonderful moments. A Holocaust survivor was 81 years old yesterday and the people in the Chamber sang ‘Happy Birthday’.

THE FULL SPEECH