Feds filed heavily redacted documents that indicate Paul Manafort lied multiple times on multiple occasions, including about Trump Tower, contacts with a Russian believed tied to the DNC leaks and contacts with the Trump administration.

WHAT GUILIANI SAYS IS ONE OF THE LIES

Trump Tower is one of the issues Robert Mueller thinks Paul Manafort lied about, according to the President’s lawyer Rudy Guiliani.

Rudy Guiliani told CNN today that Manafort did not lie.

“In the questioning of Manafort, they did tell them at the time that they believed he was lying about certain things related to us that he’s not lying about,” Giuliani told CNN.

According to Giuliani, investigators told Manafort they don’t believe that the President did not know about the 2016 Trump Tower meeting that Manafort attended with Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner and a Russian attorney who had promised dirt on Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Giuliani said he is not sure this information will show up in the special counsel’s Friday filing.

Giuliani, who received this information from Manafort’s attorneys, accused Mueller’s team of crossing the line by trying to force Manafort to say Trump knew about the meeting, according to CNN.

“They repeated that conduct over and over and over again which gives us a clear indication of what they want him to say in order to get him out of solitary confinement. I find that abominable,” said Giuliani.

Giuliani said he only has limited insight into what Manafort told Mueller. Manafort’s lawyers only share with Trump’s team information that relates to the President.

Neither Manafort’s nor Mueller’s office offered a comment.

MUELLER SAID MANAFORT LIED ABOUT CONTACTS WITH THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

According to CNN, Mueller’s team claimed in a document that Manafort lied repeatedly. One of his lies — allegedly — was about interactions with a Russian military intelligence officer Konstantin Kilimnik. Kilimnik is tied to the Russian unit that hacked the Democrats, Mueller’s report says.

The feds say they have electronic communications and travel records.

The special counsel believes Manafort also lied about a wire transfer made to a firm he had hired and “information pertinent to another Department of Justice investigation.”

The feds say Manafort lied about his contact with the Trump administration this year. According to the document, he told a person via text message to talk to a Trump administration official in May, and separately he was in touch with the administration through February 2018.

This all comes via CNN and they’re liars. We don’t trust Mueller either, but we will see.