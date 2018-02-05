Philly Nutjobs Win so They Riot, Set Fires, Break Windows, Overturn Cars

Philadelphia Eagles fans rioted across Philadelphia City to celebrate the Eagles winning because this is who we are now. They destroyed cars, street lights, shops and overturned some cars, but hey, no one was shot.
Most rioters were white but plenty were black. Twitter demons who seek to divide say it’s white privilege.
No demons of the divide, it’s out of control youth.
About 5 were arrested. In the interest of fairness, 6 disappointed Patriots fans were arrested and 12 injured at University of Massachusetts Amherst last night.
Here are some nice memories from the mindless youth who think destroying private property is a form of partying.
People yelling “Everything is free,” looting, trashing this gas station. Damn it, Philly we better than this. pic.twitter.com/WecXaAmrFh
— Stephanie Farr (@FarFarrAway) February 5, 2018
PHILLY IS LITERALLY LIT! 👀 pic.twitter.com/uxiADLMmpa
— SB Nation (@SBNation) February 5, 2018
Stephanie Farr is a culture reporter for The Philadelphia Enquirer.
Nowhere in the Toyota Prius owners manual does it say it can withstand a Philly celebration pic.twitter.com/3gh5K0WoV5
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 5, 2018
PHILLY MEMORIES
Let’s hope they don’t win again anytime soon. In this next clip, watch the loons stomping on the awning of the elegant hotel until it crashes.
Philly is falling apart #superbowl pic.twitter.com/JNjJM0RR9q
— Miiiikeyb 🦂 (@babyitsmb) February 5, 2018
Destroying lamp posts.
Win or lose, Philadelphia was going to be destroyed tonight pic.twitter.com/fCvWWtadcB
— Laces Out (@LacesOutShow) February 5, 2018
Finishing off the lamp post.
Philadelphia traffic light casualty pic.twitter.com/pUBqBjHOfp
— Bobby Allyn (@BobbyAllyn) February 5, 2018
The idiot lamp post victors carry off their prizes.
Forget climbing poles, people in Philly have TAKEN THEM OUT OF THE GROUND
(via @maxontwitter) pic.twitter.com/00DEHvDt2o
— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 5, 2018
Well, because of this I say we BAN Football. How does that sound.
There’s quite a bit of clear video on who the perpetrators are and I would be just fine if these young punk kids learned a lesson, a reality check, and spent at least 2 years in a hardcore Prison. Let’s see if they think it’s so damn funny then. The most we ever done was drag main and honk horns.
The problem, and why we are at this stage, is because nothing is done in the light of clear and convincing evidence. Even those reporting seemed to think it funny and laughing rather than expressing outrage at such punks.