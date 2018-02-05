Philly Nutjobs Win so They Riot, Set Fires, Break Windows, Overturn Cars

Philadelphia Eagles fans rioted across Philadelphia City to celebrate the Eagles winning because this is who we are now. They destroyed cars, street lights, shops and overturned some cars, but hey, no one was shot.

Most rioters were white but plenty were black. Twitter demons who seek to divide say it’s white privilege.

No demons of the divide, it’s out of control youth.

About 5 were arrested. In the interest of fairness, 6 disappointed Patriots fans were arrested and 12 injured at University of Massachusetts Amherst last night.

Here are some nice memories from the mindless youth who think destroying private property is a form of partying.

People yelling “Everything is free,” looting, trashing this gas station. Damn it, Philly we better than this. pic.twitter.com/WecXaAmrFh — Stephanie Farr (@FarFarrAway) February 5, 2018

PHILLY IS LITERALLY LIT! 👀 pic.twitter.com/uxiADLMmpa — SB Nation (@SBNation) February 5, 2018

Stephanie Farr is a culture reporter for The Philadelphia Enquirer.

Nowhere in the Toyota Prius owners manual does it say it can withstand a Philly celebration pic.twitter.com/3gh5K0WoV5 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 5, 2018

PHILLY MEMORIES

Let’s hope they don’t win again anytime soon. In this next clip, watch the loons stomping on the awning of the elegant hotel until it crashes.

Destroying lamp posts.

Win or lose, Philadelphia was going to be destroyed tonight pic.twitter.com/fCvWWtadcB — Laces Out (@LacesOutShow) February 5, 2018

Finishing off the lamp post.

Philadelphia traffic light casualty pic.twitter.com/pUBqBjHOfp — Bobby Allyn (@BobbyAllyn) February 5, 2018

The idiot lamp post victors carry off their prizes.

Forget climbing poles, people in Philly have TAKEN THEM OUT OF THE GROUND (via @maxontwitter) pic.twitter.com/00DEHvDt2o — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 5, 2018