Planned Parenthood Ain’t Just About Abortions, It’s About Sex Ed Too

We think of Planned Parenthood, which the Republican-controlled Congress insists upon funding, as the nation’s largest provider of abortions. But you may not know that PP describes itself as “the nation’s largest provider of sex education.” And the kind of education it fosters is in reality a tactic to turn young people to a far-left sexual viewpoint that children of 12 or younger are not equipped to make judgements about, and parents do not approve of.

Although abstinence is mentioned, the ideology they’re pushing is, since young people are going to have sex anyway, they might as well use condoms. Their program also embodies making an equivalency between LGBT sex and hetero sex. In addition, it encourages students to think about which “gender identity” they might want to adopt. One objectionable vehicle for this dogma is PP’s Get Real program, which it’s pushing in Massachusetts and other states.

Planned Parenthood claims the Get Real program has been shown in a study of 2453 Boston students to “Delay sex among middle school students who received Get Real [and] empower parents to be the primary sexuality educators of their children and help their kids delay sex.”

The 2014 study divided the students into two groups, one receiving Get Real training, the other not receiving it. The students were followed from the sixth grade to the end of the eighth grade. According to the study, “In schools where the program was taught, 16% fewer boys and 15% fewer girls had had sex by the end of 8th grade compared to boys and girls at comparison schools.”

However, Celebrate Life Magazine reveals that the study, which it describes as “politically tainted,” is deficient in a few key aspects.

“The study supplies no information whatsoever about the sex education provided to the control group,” in their schools, wrote CLM.

Studies that are truly scientific make certain that both treatment group and non-treatment group are as near-identical as possible, except for the treatment. Otherwise, the results are meaningless.

The magazine also relates that, “according to the report, the effort to follow the students was largely unsuccessful because of student transience, resulting in large gaps in the data.

“The Planned Parenthood study admits that extensive missing data poses a ‘critical threat’ to its impact evaluation and that ‘working with a relatively low number [of schools]’ is problematic. Rather than discounting the research findings, however; the study defends them, calling for the exposure of many more children to PP’s curriculum to test the results!”

That’s like proposing to give a new drug to thousands of patients to validate the results of a badly flawed study.

That might not be such a good idea, in the case of Get Real, because there are some apparent side effects of the “treatment” that parents will not like. Even though Get Real claims to “empower parents to be the primary sexuality educators of their children,” the program is teaching the students its own version of sex, including desensitizing them to LGBT and sexual transition.

CLM adds that 14-year olds who completed the program regurgitated these “bumper-sticker” slogans, in their “capstone project”:

“Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Questioning. Get Real and Get Over It.”

“Got Consent?”

“Male plus Female equal Love; Female plus Female equal Love; Male plus Male equal Love.”

“Stay True to Yourself” with “lesbian, gay, transgender, bisexual, question” in small print across the background.

“Instead of spreading diseases spread the WORD. Keep the world safe. Use protections.”

In the video presentation of student capstones, I also noticed one that displayed the word RESPECT over a background of the LGBT rainbow. On the positive side, a number of students did produce abstinence messages. But the video is just a sampling, so we do not know how many actually chose abstinence after finishing a program that teaches how to put on a condom.

The author of the CLM article is Rita Diller, “national director of American Life League’s Stop Planned Parenthood International and The Pill Kills programs.”

The video opens with an inspirational message about “sexuality education,” from SIECUS (the Sexuality Information and Education Council of the United States)—a Planned Parenthood spinoff. Since 2004, SIECUS has put out “Guidelines for Comprehensive Sexuality Education: Kindergarten-12th Grade to help educators create new sexuality education programs and evaluate already existing curricula.” The Guidelines are compiled by what they call the National Guidelines Task Force. The “experts” who make up the Task Force believe this should be the sex education standard everywhere, even internationally. You can read the Guidelines in full here.

The publishers state that the Guidelines is “one of the most influential publications in the field and a trusted resource for educators, curriculum developers, and school administrators.” I have no doubt that it is. The book is divided into topics and grade levels.

When you hear the term, Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE), this is what it means.

For example, children aged 5 through 8 (Level 1) are taught in detail about the reproductive system including the gratuitous info that “Both boys and girls have body parts that feel good when touched.” Of course, children are sure to try that, leading them to masturbation. They’re also told that “Human beings can love people of the same gender and people of another gender….” and “Some people are homosexual, which means they can be attracted to and fall in love with someone of the same gender.” Children as young as 5 are told such people are called “gay men and lesbians,” and told very early on not to use nasty terms when referring to those whose sexual orientation may be different.

Kids aged 9–12 (Level 2) get to know that “Gender identity refers to a person’s internal sense of being male, female, or a combination of these.”

Parents in North Carolina didn’t take kindly to Get Real. Breitbart reported, last October that “The complaints of hundreds of parents of middle schoolers in North Carolina’s Cumberland County” forced their school board to put Get Real on hold.

At a “packed meeting” on October 20, 2017 “concerns about the curriculum included its focus on sexual preference and demonstrations of condom use and that the program is the product of scandal-ridden Planned Parenthood.” Apparently Get Real is a lot like SIECUS’s curriculum; Breitbart said:

Get Real is a Comprehensive Sex Education (CSE) program that assumes all young people will be sexually active. In addition to teaching children about contraception, the program focuses on LGBTQ issues and terminology. According to the program’s table of contents, in Grade 7, students also discuss sexual identity and “examine the myths and facts about sexual orientation.” They also learn how to use a condom and review the use of hormonal contraception, including emergency contraception after sexual intercourse.

CBS News reported that “Cumberland County Board of Education voted [on February 13, 2018] to get rid of its Planned Parenthood sex education program after criticism from some parents.” CBS added, “The Get Real program is taught in 31 states and reaches more than 221,000 students.”

In spite of the efforts of the Comprehensive Sexuality Education purveyors, parents are the best people to explain sex to their children. And not just because it’s the right thing to do.

Children are simply incapable of processing the kind of choices that teachers are presenting them with. Girls and boys may ask themselves, “Am I attracted to the opposite sex or my own?” They may ask themselves, “Am I comfortable with my physical gender or would I feel better as the opposite sex?”

In reality, young people are not physically equipped to make what could be life-altering decisions. University of Rochester Medical Center’s encyclopedia reveals a widely accepted fact—so widely accepted that the designers of CSE are surely aware of it:

The rational part of a teen’s brain isn’t fully developed and won’t be until age 25 or so. In fact, recent research has found that adult and teen brains work differently. Adults think with the prefrontal cortex, the brain’s rational part. This is the part of the brain that responds to situations with good judgment and an awareness of long-term consequences. Teens process information with the amygdala. This is the emotional part. In teen’s brains, the connections between the emotional part of the brain and the decision-making center are still developing—and not necessarily at the same rate.

This is why children need their parents to guide them—not far-left ideologues.