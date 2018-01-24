Possible Clue to The Memo! John Kerry’s State Department Ties to the Dossier

Jeff Bezos’s Washington Post has a clear left bias and against the President, and they protect their political friends. That latest issue at hand is The Memo compiled by the House Intelligence Chair Devin Nunes and others. The Memo, which will be released soon is said to be “explosive”. Rogin’s article gives us another possible clue as to what might be in the memo or what might be in the next memo. It concerns John Kerry [aka Hanoi John] and his State Department.

The Memo is a summary of intelligence information which Nunes has attached to the memo. Over 200 Republicans have read it but only one Democrat might have, Adam Schiff, a partisan whose only role seems to be to dispute anything that is uncovered. All Republicans have either been silent or expressed “shock” and “disbelief”. At least 64 now demand its immediate release to the public.

That brings us to an op-ed by Josh Rogin who launched into a defense of the State Department and John Kerry in an article titled, Trump allies seek to tie Kerry’s State Department to the Steele dossier. People will read it and decide if it’s a biased article to minimize the threat this memo holds.

The article states that a State Department official wrote a summary of the Trump dossier and used it to brief Secretary of State John Kerry in ‘early Autumn’ 2016, during the presidential campaign. Here’s the passage from the Post:

Kerry didn’t hear Steele’s name in connection with Trump until late 2016, another former senior State Department official said. In late September or early October, Winer prepared a two-page summary of information compiled from the series of Steele memos on Trump-Russia connections commonly referred to as the “dossier.”

Winer’s two-page summary was briefed to Kerry in early autumn, the official said. By that time, Kerry’s staff had determined that the dossier was already in the FBI’s possession. As such, Kerry took no action, according to the official.

This ties into The Memo which we have been told addresses the Christoher Steele lie about dissemination of the so-caled ‘dossier.’

The DoJ requested the Nunes memo but he refused to turn it over, explaining it’s their intel which they have available.

One of the issues now appears to be John Kerry’s and the State Department’s involvement since he was briefed on the infamous Trump dossier compiled by Christopher Steele from Russian sources.

Rogin’s article begins:

As part of their broad effort to distract from the Trump-Russia investigation and undermine its foundation, President Trump’s allies in Congress seek any way to discredit the now famous “dossier” authored by former British spy Christopher Steele, including by tying it or him to the Obama administration. Their latest target for guilt by association is the State Department under John Kerry.

Not a very unbiased approach but it’s cleverly posted under ‘Opinon’. It does suggest the State Department is involved in the Trump-Russia-dossier case. In the least, it needs to be investigated, and putting the committee down for looking at the obvious ties is bias, pure and simple.

Demonizing the memo before its even out and blaming Russian bots for its popularity has been the mantra from the press this week.

The facts: Kerry was briefed and State was involved in some way; Trump campaign people were unmasked; a FISA warrant was obtained in part with unproven, unverified gossip compiled by a British spy who is accused of having lied about its dissemination; and, that same spy, Christopher Steele, received the information from Russians tied to the Kremlin.

His lie seems to tie to his pretense of having received a copy of the dossier from Senator McCain, but that doesn’t fly since, according to Mother Jones, he passed it off to the FBI in July, months before.

This has ‘plot’ or ‘coup’ written all over it.

Senators Grassley and Graham recently requested a DoJ investigation into the lie by Christopher Steele about how it was disseminated. This is very important because it appears that it was opposition research paid for by Hillary Clinton and the DNC that was passed off to the FBI and media as intelligence.

What must not be ignored is how the ties between the dossier and the Trump-Russia collusion investigation have a nexus to FBI agents’ Page-Strzok text messages, five months of which are now missing. Is it so outrageous to think Obama’s and once-Hillary’s State Department might have colluded with the FBI to put out an verifiable dossier? Steele said himself he wrote more than 100 reports for them.

Rep. Mark Meadows explains the questions around the dossier and how they are NOT talking points.

THREAD–explaining the context around the Peter Strzok/Lisa Page text messages, and why they’re connected to both the Hillary investigation and this so-called “Russian-collusion” investigation — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) January 24, 2018

These are the quotes from the thread:

Remember the key figure here: Peter Strzok, the former deputy of counter-intelligence at the FBI. Guy who ran the 2016 Clinton investigation, who interviewed key witnesses including Cheryl Mills, Huma Abedin, and Hillary Clinton. Former Mueller team member. Strzok is the guy here

We have all these anti-Trump texts in 2016 from Peter Strzok, talking about an “insurance policy” in case Trump gets elected President. We have texts from Strzok to Lisa Page saying “We can’t take the risk” Trump wins the Presidency. By itself, that’s a huge problem.

But there’s more. We now have a text between Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, FBI agents, directly talking about the pressure to finish the Hillary Clinton investigation–a text which occurred right after Donald J. Trump became the presumptive GOP nominee

We have a text from May 4, 2016 where Peter Strzok says: “Now the pressure really starts to finish MYE…” (or ‘Mid-Year Exam,’ the FBI’s code name for the Clinton investigation.) May 4, 2016 is important–because it’s when Ted Cruz dropped out. That day, Trump was the nominee.

So we have Peter Strzok, the deputy of FBI counter-intelligence and lead Clinton investigator, who we already know blasted Trump in text messages, talking about the need to end the Clinton investigation… right after he knew Hillary would be running against Trump. Major problem.

Now pause, and circle to FBI Director Comey. Remember Director Comey’s exoneration letter? The letter from 2016 that, at first, called Hillary Clinton “grossly negligent” but was mysteriously changed to “extremely careless”? That change is massively important.

Remember, “gross negligence” under the “reasonable person standard” is a crime. “Extreme carelessness” is not, however. That change is hugely significant. Had Dir. Comey called Hillary “grossly negligent” in his letter, he would’ve essentially been saying she committed a crime.

Now take that letter change, and go back to Peter Strzok. We have email documentation that suggests the “gross negligence” claim in Director Comey’s exoneration letter was changed to “extremely careless” between May 4, 2016 and May 6, 2016… by none other than Peter Strzok

Think about how important that is. We have a text from Peter Strzok talking about the pressure to end the Clinton investigation, and then–within 48 hours–documents suggesting Peter Strzok changed Dir. Comey’s letter from criminal charges to just “carelessness.” That’s major.

Folks, this stinks to high heaven. If this is anything what it looks like–the FBI changing course on investigation, putting their thumb on the scale to undermine Donald Trump and essentially help Hillary Clinton–that is as wrong as it gets. This demands further investigation.

Remember, this doesn’t even address a host of other questions! The dossier. The Carter Page FISA application (that they still won’t show us). The 5 months of mysteriously “missing” Page/Strzok texts. The FBI communicating with Fusion GPS/DNC-hired Christopher Steele. Come on.

This is not party politics. This is not partisan bickering. This is an issue that gets at the very heart of who we are as a nation. If any officials at the FBI were engaged in this kind of behavior, we need to know.

Bottom line: tell us the truth. Tell us the truth about what happened with the Clinton investigation, the 2016 election, and leading up to this “collusion” investigation. All of it. Americans deserve the truth.