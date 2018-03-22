Posting a Photo of Ivanka Trump Could Destroy Your Business

The fascists are busy at work trying to destroy Salon Spa W in Des Moines after the owners posted a picture of Ivanka Trump with Governor Kim Reynolds. The salon styled Ivanka’s hair before an appearance with the governor.

The photo included this comment: “Our Monday kicked off with styling Ivanka Trump for her visit to Iowa! We ❤ supporting women in politics,” Salon Spa W’s Facebook post read.

This is the photo:

There were hundreds of threats from haters to take their business elsewhere. One must keep in mind that many of these attacks are generated by a few people sending emails via MoveOn or by enlisting bots. Only dozens were shared. Some comments:

“Just lost all my respect for this business and those who run it,” one user’s comment read. “You should know better.”

“Nope. I’ll be calling tomorrow to have my client info deleted,” another comment said. “This is so so very disappointing.”

One woman who can’t separate opinion from fact wrote: “You respect money over women. Not just women, but humanity. These two featured in your photo are disgraceful”.

“This is devastating,” wrote another, “I love Salon Spa W so much. It’s my place of refuge.” She demanded an apology.

An LGBTQ customer said Ivanka Trump and Kim Reynolds were a threat to LGBTQs, asking them to “take this down”.

How are they a threat? Whatever!

The Salon proprietors were shocked.

“We were taken aback by the response to the image of our Governor with Ivanka Trump who received services from our salon. We also recognize impact matters more than intent,” the post read. “While we are not a partisan organization we do see it as part of our mission to welcome people to Des Moines and serve everyone. We share images of our clients, some that are recognizable public figures, to showcase our work.”

They have serviced high-powered clients including Broadway stars, musicians, actors, and even Barack Obama.

China Wong, president of Salon Spa W, added a statement to the original post Tuesday afternoon, saying, “We believe everyone matters and deserves our indiscriminate care and kindness.”

This is what the leftist Democrat Party wants for all of us.

Wong, who stayed strong, said the comments have shifted into the positive column. Who knows how many of the negative comments are even real.