Powerful NY Rep Threatens Teen CJ Pearson Over a Harmless Tweet

The party of open borders, infanticide, abolish ICE, Stormy Daniels, socialism, communism, Antifa, MS-13, high taxes and lots of regulations, is a party that likes to threaten teens.

Powerful New York Rep. Nydia Velázquez threatened teen conservative C.J. Pearson for a harmless joke tweet — totally harmless.

He tweeted that AOC (Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez) talked the entire speech (SOTU) “and the woman next to her keeps trying to look the other way.”

.@AOC has been talking this entire speech and the woman next to her keeps trying to look the other way 😂😂. — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) February 6, 2019

The hard-left bully wrote the following threatening message in response.

“Hi @TheCJPearson, I’m not “the woman sitting next to her”. @AOC and I — and millions like us — are the future of this country. And you’re right to be afraid of us.”

“But you should learn my name.”

Hi @TheCJPearson, I’m not “the woman sitting next to her”. @AOC and I — and millions like us — are the future of this country. And you’re right to be afraid of us. But you should learn my name. https://t.co/frL8ikNDcV — Nydia M Velázquez (@ReElectNydia) February 6, 2019

If this aging hag is the future of our country, we really are in trouble. Velázquez is just another subversive.

Why should he learn her name? And he never said he was afraid of her. Get lost Nydia. You’re only important in your own mind.

Teenager CJ is truly the future of our country, not her.