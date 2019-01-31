President Comes Up With 9th Circuit Nominees, Puts Down Rebellion

President Trump quickly responded to an avalanche of concerns that he was working with Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris on judicial appointments. He had withdrawn the names of three conservative judges for the Ninth Circuit and was said to be considering appointing some Progressive judges.
There was a rebellion brewing among conservatives.
He is putting that to rest for now with a new list. He submitted a list of nominees for the Ninth Circuit and four picks for district judgeships in California. The White House has re-submitted the names of Daniel Collins and Kenneth Lee to the Ninth U.S. Circuit of Appeals, the far-left court that oversees the West Coast, Alaska, and Hawaii.
He submitted a third name for the Ninth Circuit, Daniel A. Bress, a rising star.
The White House did concede one to the Democrats. He demoted Patrick Bumatay from a Ninth Circuit pick to a district court seat instead of the 9th Circuit.
The president also nominated Mark C. Scarsi, Jeremy B. Rosen and Stanley Blumenfeld to judgeships in the Central District of California.
IT LOOKED LIKE THE WH DEFERRED TO FEINSTEIN AND HARRIS
Senators Feinstein and Harris are very disappointed in the Ninth Circuit nominees and that can only be good for the Constitution. They wanted more say and it looked like they were going to get it.
In a letter sent to the White House in November, the two suggested names they would be willing to accept for the three circuit court seats designated for Californians. They named two Progressives and said a third would be agreed upon.
Feinstein and Harris said the White House had struck a similar deal with Democratic Sens. Richard J. Durbin and Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, where the senators got to pick one judge and Mr. Trump got to pick one judge to fill a couple of vacancies on an appeals court.
“For the Ninth Circuit where there are three vacancies, this would involve our selecting a candidate form the White House list; the White House selecting a candidate form our list for the Ninth Circuit; and further discussions on a third nominee that both parties would agree on,” the letter added.
A close ally of Trump’s Georgia Senator David Perdue said he would try to scuttle any deal-making. It appears scuttled.
The Ninth Circuit has been very far-left, not simply liberal, in their decisions. There are six vacancies right now that could reshape the court for years to come. Republicans do not want any of those seats given away in a deal.
Getting the California judges confirmed will pit Trump against Dianne Feinstein who wants him to defer to the home state choices.
It seems like Coulter is correct, you have to keep watch on him to make sure he keeps his promises and not waver to leftist demands in some type of deal.
or you may want to consider the earlier reporting to be wrong……. this seems to happen a lot….. conservative pundits jumping the gun and whining before anything is done, then when it turns out ok, trying to claim credit for changing the president’s mind……. which is falling for the same liberal talking points the democrats want you to believe about trump, that he’s stupid and fickle……. he wouldnt be where he was at prior to running for office and now while in office if he were stupid or fickle…….
this grapevine reporting without solid evidence needs to stop, by both sides of the aisle……. youre not giving us information, you’re propagandizing……. if a deal isnt done, and you dont have first hand knowledge you’re able to prove, dont friggin report on it…….. how the hell do you think everyone stays mad at each other?
nothing personal to you herbert, youre just the first comment, and the response you gave feeds the story, not the reality……. dont fall for press tricks on either side, far too many of these stories have been wrong from the get-go, either from fear or malice, also if it didnt come directly from trump’s mouth, dont trust it, there’s still a lot of snakes around him trying to sabotage things, this is no different.
the WH council, is not president trump, its their own separate agenda…….. when it comes to what trump is or is not doing, trump himself is the only source of information you can trust, he plays far too close to the vest strategically for anyone else to really have a bead on what is going on.
This is not to say “trust trump implicitly,” im not saying that at all, im saying he is merely the most trustworthy guy there, and that bar is awfully low……. I dont trust a soul around him, save for maybe ben carson as he at least appears geniune, the rest of em, all snakes……. including pence.
Hi Matthew,
We waited two weeks to report and followed reporting of the Wall St. Journal, Erick Erickson, various congressmen like Perdue, and the President’s own actions.
We put a lot of work into this and carefully check sources. The President or his counsel appears to have been considering a deal and will not now. He has considered deals in other cases such as the one we cited in Illinois.
We ARE A PRO TRUMP SITE but sometimes he has to be bombarded with messages that he could be about to make a mistake. He’s not infallible. That’s why we posted this.
We did state his WH Counsel might have been doing it behind his back.
I don’t blame you for not trusting anyone.
Actually, we have followed this since last November. If we make a mistake, we confess. The earlier reporting was accurate. Fortunately, he got more fully involved and didn’t deal. He has some bad advisers in the WH and little support.
California democrats are not deserving of any respect, consideration or say in the selection of Judges!
Who gives a shit what she wants? He’s the President, and he gets to pick the nominees. F that bitch.
Trump shouldn’t negotiate with hostage takers. Feinstein and Harris basically took Justice Brett Kavanaugh hostage during his show trial hearing. That should be enough of a reason for the president to pick his own conservative judges.
“President Comes Up With for 9th Circuit Nominees” Four??!?! You don’t even proof read the headlines….
No liberal judges anywhere!
Doesn’t make any sense… Trump has been very critical of the 9th circuit? And we have majority in the Senate so who cares what Hairyaxx and stinkstien want??
thats because the story has been wrong from the get go………. they are relying on WH counsel as a reliable source, and theyre not, they have their own agenda and attempted to steer trump, it clearly didnt work. trump plays things far too close to the vest for counsel to even have an idea of what he wants.
sage advice for all, if you didnt hear it from trump’s mouth, dont believe it……. cuz someone is trying to steer you, not inform you.
This is why he uses Twitter
I forwarded your reports to @POTUS @RealDonaldTrump, @FLOTUS and in a separate tweet to @Senate JudiciaryCommittee and Lindsey Graham, the latter to which I commented, “Leopards do not change their spots.”
Republicans would do well to remember that because REGRESSIVES are not interested in wiping the slate clean.
Feinstein’s former Chinese spy driver and she herself still have not been charged with any crime. What the heck is going on with our justice system?
No deals with the left on anything, especially judges at any level. Constitutional originalists, or as close as one can get, are the only judges who should be considered. Especially for the 9th circus.
I’m tired of any judge making laws form the bench. Any time that happens I get more disgusted with the shape of our judicial system.