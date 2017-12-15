Private Citizen Eric Holder Threatens Republicans in Congress

Speaking on behalf of his fellow statists and the unaware, Eric Holder threatened Republicans in a tweet Thursday.

Holder wrote: “Speaking on behalf of the vast majority of the American people, Republicans in Congress be forewarned: any attempt to remove Bob Mueller will not be tolerated.These are BS attacks on him/his staff that are blatantly political-designed to hide the real wrongdoing. Country not party.”

Your concern is duly noted, but you’re a private citizen, go back to your rat hole, Holder.

Holder also gave his marching orders to the Obama embeds. “Do Your jobs, step up,” he tweeted.

Holder is worried about threats to our democracy (it’s a Republic) when he is in fact the threat.

DOJ leadership-do your jobs, step up. DOJ/FBI/Special Counsel ALL attacked by WH. That matters. Support these people who keep our nation safe, insure justice and are last defense against a real threat to our democracy. Speak out-Leadership/Courage more important than job security — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) December 4, 2017

Maybe we should do things the way Holder did them — in complete violation of our Constitution.