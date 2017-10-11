Private Pharmacy Hand Delivers Drugs for Alzheimer’s to Congress

A local old school pharmacy hand delivers drugs to the Capitol by the carload almost every day for a nominal fee. Some of the people in Congress are on Alzheimer’s medication.

No, this is not fake news.

Grubb’s pharmacy delivers drugs for all kinds of ailments, including Alzheimer’s. We don’t know who gets the drug for that disease but we could probably guess from their performance.

These deliveries are sent to an elaborate medical clinic where Navy doctors triage medical emergencies and provide basic health care for lawmakers who pay an annual fee of just over $600. How nice for them.

Mike Kim, the reserved pharmacist-turned-owner of the pharmacy, said he has gotten used to knowing the most sensitive details about some of the most famous people in Washington.

“At first it’s cool, and then you realize, I’m filling some drugs that are for some pretty serious health problems as well. And these are the people that are running the country,” Kim said, listing treatments for conditions like diabetes and Alzheimer’s.

“It makes you kind of sit back and say, ‘Wow, they’re making the highest laws of the land and they might not even remember what happened yesterday.’”

Scary but unsurprising.

Sometimes Grubb’s pharmacy sends 100 prescriptions a day because Congress, in case you didn’t notice, is a sickly lot.

The practice has gone on for decades.

We have some guesses as to who might be getting that Alzheimer’s drug. A total of 59 senators are over age 62. Sen. Feinstein is the oldest and she’s going to run again. They will be carrying her dead off the Senate floor one day because she won’t retire.

This is the short list.

The 115th Congress is the oldest in history with the average age of 72 years. A third are over 60.

Here are a few relics.

We need term limits.