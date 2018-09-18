Project Veritas Footage Released of Socialist State Department Worker

James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas released their first undercover footage that appears to show a government deep state employee working on his socialist communications while he is supposed to be doing his job.

In the film released Tuesday, an employee of the State Department and a member of the Metro DC Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) says he works constantly to “resist everything” at “every level”. That is a very extreme group — they’re really communists.

Stuart Karaffa told the undercover reporters for Project Veritas that he drafts DSA communications at work but he’s careful to not leave a “paper trail.”

I’m careful about it,” he says. “I don’t leave a paper trail like I leave emails, and like any press s*** that comes up I leave that until after 5:30. But as soon as 5:31 hits, got my, like, draft messages ready to send out.”

Karaffa also brags about assisting the DSA by monitoring Virginia campaign finance and election news while on the clock.

“You could put two and two together probably,” says the employee. “So with web traffic, I mean I could make the case before a court of law that — I’m going to the Virginia sort of, campaign finance website — that I’m just interested in what people are doing politically. But if they also go and look at like DSA minutes and like Officer positions they’ll be like, ‘That’s weird, you were the co-chair of the electoral caucus, and you spent three hours on a Virginia campaign finance website.’”

There will be more footage in the coming days. There are a lot more of these people.

THERE ARE MANY MORE

Government jobs are filled with these people. Former congressman, now Fox News host, Jason Chaffetz said the Deep State targeted him to embarrass him. He said they sent out the Secret Service and IRS to investigate him.

“There is a concerted effort. Remember, when [President] Donald Trump first started, there were leaks. There were just absolute leaks that were going on,” Chaffetz said on “Fox & Friends” this morning.

“The president would have a discussion with a foreign leader — that would get out, declassified information,” he added. “This is how the deep state operates.”