Proof CNN Is Fake News

Governor Jerry Brown said this week, among a number of other things, that Trump supporters who carry on about “fake news”, “delegitimizing our entire news media,” are “cave dwellers”. You can listen to that exchange on this link.

We would like to present some proof that CNN is indeed fake news with the video below. It depicts an exchange among members of a CNN panel and it is nearly unbearable to listen to. It’s their view of the hate crime perpetrated by black youth against a handicapped white man who supports Donald Trump.

There is a lot more evidence of their ongoing fake news and this is only one example.

The story:

The fake news:

A CNN panelist on Don Lemon’s show blamed white supremacists and Donald Trump for the Chicago kidnap-torture of a white handicapped man by five black teens, AND, she said it’s not a hate crime.

The panelist was Bernie Sanders’ former Democratic strategist Symone Sanders.

“I just want to remind folks that we cannot sit here and ignore that — at least for the last year on very public display — the worst parts of America have been brought from the fringe into the mainstream,” the former Bernie Sanders spox stated. “That affects people on both sides.”“We’ve talked about white nationalists and white supremacists and the KKK, but there also, when this inflammatory rhetoric is out there, when someone is repeatedly telling you that your community is the worst of the worst, it brings out the worst of the worst in people.”

She thinks it’s not a hate crime because it was simply an anti-Trump situation. Apparently the anti-white element escaped her notice.

“That is not a hate crime,” she blindly stated. “Hate crimes are because of a person’s racial ethnicity, their religion, their gender, a disability, it isn’t your political leanings, because someone doesn’t like you’re political leanings and they do something bad to you, that is not a hate crime.”

One of the victim’s attackers said “F*k white people”.

The others on the panel weren’t any better.