Quentin Tarantino Awarded Millions in Tax Dollars for His New Movie

California gave the wealthy movie companies $330 million in tax “credits” this year which means taxpayers have to make up the difference so these rich filmmakers can wallow in bigger profits.

It’s not as if California has money to spare. They are deeply in debt and are the poorest state in the union.

Among those benefitting from this taxpayer largesse is Quentin Tarantino, which makes him a rich hypocrite. His new movie is going under the working title of ‘Untitled #9″.

Look at all these left-winger companies benefitting from corporate welfare.

Deadline reports:

Under the California Film and Television tax credit program, which more than tripled in 2014, studios and producers could apply from October 16 – 20. With the state agency mandated to look for maximum economic impact from the incentives in gauging the hopefuls, snagging some big names is also a determining factor as well. That is now possible because under the legislation that Gov. Brown signed in September 2014, films with budgets over $75 million are now eligible for the program.

They project a creation of jobs as a reason to keep this up, but it never seems to show up in the Treasury, in reality.

Tarantino doesn’t talk much about politics but his films are extremely violent and he has shown his utter disrespect for police. He also leans left when he does reveal his views. For instance he has said Obama was his favorite president. He also tends to hang with the furthest left people.

On October 24th, 2015,the filmmaker marched with BlackLivesMatter and the Revolutionary Communist Party to protest police brutality, four days after the murder of an innocent police officer, Randolph Holder.

The white Quentin marching against police and white supremacy is a conundrum.

“This issue”, he said, police brutality is, “ultimately what I feel is a problem of white supremacy in this country.”

Whatever that means.

Tarantino marched with communists and socialists, called cops “murderers” after an officer was murdered, and appears to hold socialist views while he feeds off the public purse to promote violence through his film noirs.

Oh, and Tarantino’s net worth is $100 million.