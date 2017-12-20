Racist Trees Will Be Removed in Palm Springs, California

A row of tamarisk trees block a city-owned Tahquitz Creek Golf Course from a historically black neighborhood. Residents in the neighborhood complained so Mayor Robert Moon and other city officials who immediately acquiesced.

The trees and the chain link fence will be gone “as soon as possible”, the officials assured the homeowners.

Residents told the Desert Sun that they believe the trees were planted for racist reasons in the 1960s and they are a remnant of a racist history of segregation.

They want golf course views because blocking them has “depressed property values and prevented black families from accumulating wealth in their property over the pass half-century.

The mayor apologized for the racist trees blocking Crossley Tract and for past wrongdoing.

It will cost about $169,000 to take down the trees. After the beautiful trees are down, the city has to build privacy walls for those neighbors who want them and they have to install netting to protect people from flying balls. One would think they would only take some trees down in that case, but this is what they want.