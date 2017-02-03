Remember When the UN Admitted Climate Change Is Aimed at Destroying Capitalism?

Remember when the UN official told us climate change is meant to destroy capitalism?

United Nations official Christiana Figueres admitted at a news conference in Brussels in 2015 that the Global Warming conspiracy set by the U.N.’s Framework Convention on Climate Change is aimed at destroying capitalism, not controlling climate.

She is the executive secretary.

Figueres said very matter-of-factly:

“This is the first time in the history of mankind that we are setting ourselves the task of intentionally, within a defined period of time, to change the economic development model that has been reigning for at least 150 years, since the Industrial Revolution.”

She doubled down:

“This is probably the most difficult task we have ever given ourselves, which is to intentionally transform the economic development model for the first time in human history.”

These people want to destroy the only economic model that has worked in the last 150 years, a model that has allowed us wealth and freedom.

