Rep. Franks Is Resigning from the Swamp After Not Engaging in Sexual Harassment

Rep. Trent Franks (R-Ariz.) is a reasonable representative who is also a strong supporter of President Trump but he will be gone by the end of January. He is resigning from the swamp, not because he sexually harassed anyone, but because he is being treated like one. The representative made two staffers feel uncomfortable.

CNN is reporting that Franks is a ‘bizarro’ who submitted a ‘bizarro’ resignation letter. They are calling the complaints ‘sexual harassment’. Discussing surrogacy is apparently sexual harassment. He might have asked two staffers to act as surrogates.

Franks revealed on Thursday that he discussed surrogacy with two female staffers.

After he found out it had been referred to an ethics panel, he decided it wasn’t worth remaining in the swamp to be publicly excoriated for what he said was doing nothing more than engaging in a conversation he didn’t realize made the staffers uncomfortable.

He said that “in the midst of this current cultural and media climate, I am deeply convinced I would be unable to complete a fair House Ethics investigation before distorted and sensationalized versions of this story would put me, my family, my staff, and my noble colleagues in the House of Representatives through hyperbolized public excoriation.”

He emphasized that he “never inappropriately touched or molested any staffer and that is not the nature of the investigation.”

He continued, “However, I do want to take full and personal responsibility for the ways I have broached a topic that, unbeknownst to me until very recently, made certain individuals uncomfortable.

“Due to my familiarity and experience with the process of surrogacy, I clearly became insensitive as to how the discussion of such an intensely personal topic might affect others,” Franks said in a statement.

CNN said that is all “bizarro”.

Rep. Franks and his wife have not been able to have children or adopt. They finally had twins thanks to surrogacy and were attempting once again. He spoke with staffers about it and they were uncomfortable.

Speaker Paul Ryan immediately abandoned all support upon hearing the complaint, whatever it is – we’ve only heard from Rep. Franks.

Ryan said again Thursday that he wants Roy Moore to quit the Senate race though Moore has not had due process. He also reportedly said he takes misbehavior very seriously and was referring Franks to the ethics committee with a recommendation Franks resign.

To recap: We are losing a conservative who has been a voice of reason possibly because two staffers were uncomfortable but didn’t tell him and told others. The Speaker got wind of it and prepared to sell him out. Franks doesn’t want to deal with the abuse that will be hurled at him from the swamp.

If what Franks said is true, it’s hardly sexual harassment. Inappropriate perhaps, but not harassment. There could be more to it. The gossip has already begun and CNN is only too happy to share it. They are reporting rumors. CNN doesn’t even try for legitimacy any longer.

Hopefully, these hunts for sexual harassers aren’t becoming a witch hunt. The caveat in all this is Franks might be leaving a lot out.