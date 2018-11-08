Report Donald Trump Jr. Faces Indictment in Mueller Probe

Robert Mueller’s special counsel is supposedly set to wrap up. His probe has resulted in irrelevant convictions. It is important to note that not one relates to “Russian collusion.” However, sources say Donald Trump Jr. could soon be indicted. They are basing this on gossip from his so-called anonymous friend.

Keep in mind as you read this, the Democrat media are liars.

In recent days, according to three sources, Don Jr. has been telling friends he is worried about being indicted as early as this week. One person close to Don Jr. speculated that Mueller could indict him for making false statements to Congress and the F.B.I. about whether he had told his father about the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting with Russians to gather “dirt” on Hillary Clinton. This source had heard that the case could revolve around Trump’s former deputy campaign chairman, Rick Gates, who’s cooperating with Mueller and who was deeply involved in the campaign at the time of the meeting.

The President said yesterday during a contentious presser that the entire probe is a hoax, adding he’s not worried.

DEMOCRATS WANT TO INCAPACITATE THE PRESIDENT

According to Politico, which is right maybe half the time, Democrats are sending transcripts of Don Jr. and Roger Stone in the hopes of having them indicted for perjury. Politico reports:

They [Democrats] plan to ship dozens of transcripts — collected during interviews with the likes of longtime Trump associate Roger Stone and Donald Trump Jr. — to Mueller for possible prosecution on perjury charges. They want Justice Department briefings on allegations Trump directed his then-personal attorney Michael Cohen to break campaign finance laws during the 2016 White House race in order to silence an adult film actress who claimed to have had an affair with Trump.

Lying leaker Adam Shifty Schiff has plans. He will examine the President’s pardon powers and try to stop him from pardoning anyone.

As the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, he has said he’s planning to re-open his panel’s Russia-Trump probe. He wants to interview 70 people, organizations and companies Democrats say the GOP failed to adequately examine. It’s insane!

Democrats also plan to protect Mueller.