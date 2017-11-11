Report of Odd Discovery About One of Roy Moore’s Accusers

Obviously, if Judge Roy Moore is guilty of the charges made against him, he should resign at once. Anyone would agree, but we have seen many cases of Republicans being accused falsely. Gloria Allred makes a career out of it along with her daughter Lisa Bloom. Does Moore deserve the benefit of the doubt for now or is John McCain right, the charges are too serious?

There is one oddity concerning one of Moore’s accusers.

One of the women, who said Senate candidate Roy Moore pursued her when she was 17 and still in high school and he was 34, was part of Hillary Clinton’s campaign as a sign language interpreter, according to a report at AL.com.

Deborah Gibson said her mother encouraged the relationship because he was a small town boy who made good, having gone to West Point.

Deborah Wesson Gibson, owner of the interpreting company Signs of Excellence, provided services for Clinton during her 2016 campaign, as well as working with former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden during other events.

There are photos of her with Democrat Senators Murphy and Nelson of Florida. Gibson has offices in Florida and Alabama.

She told AL.com yesterday she stood by her comments in the Washington Post interview.

It’s odd just the same. It took her forty years to mention the situation with Moore and she didn’t think to say anything until a month before the election.

None of the women appear to have worked for Moore’s opponent Doug Jones though Ms. Gibson had one of his fliers on her company Facebook page which has since been removed. The main accuser, Leigh Corfman, who was 14 at the time she said she was molested, told media she voted Republican in the last three elections and for Trump in the presidential.

Mitt Romney thinks Moore needs to drop out and tweeted: “Innocent until proven guilty is for criminal convictions, not elections. I believe Leigh Corfman. Her account is too serious to ignore. Moore is unfit for office and should step aside.”

Corfman is a three-time divorcee who has filed for bankruptcy multiple times.

Democrats and RINO Republicans have wanted him gone for months.

Ms. Gibson’s company Facebook page.